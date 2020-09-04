Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Risk

4/10/2020
02:45 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Only 40% of Small Business Owners Have a Cybersecurity Policy

Small business owners are concerned about cyberattacks targeting remote workers but lack the resources to invest in security.

Millions of businesses have ordered employees to work from home in the past several weeks, but not all are prepared to protect them: Only 40% of small businesses have implemented a cybersecurity policy, a number that drops to 25% for companies with less than 20 workers.

The Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI) polled 412 small business owners in late March and learned that half are worried remote work will lead to more cyberattacks. However, 40% said economic uncertainty will prevent them from making the security investments they need. Less than half (46%) have offered training to help employees stay secure while working from home.

Nearly 60% of small business owners said some employees would be using personal devices when working from home. However, 51% said they provided employees with technologies to improve cybersecurity for remote work. More than half (55%) said they believe federal and state governments should provide cybersecurity products and funding.

Smaller companies are even less prepared: Only 22% of those with less than 20 employees said they provided additional security training before enabling remote work. Only 34% of these smaller companies gave employees technologies to improve cybersecurity while working from home.

Read more details here.

A listing of free products and services compiled for Dark Reading by Omdia analysts to help meet the challenges of COVID-19. 

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
COVID-19: Latest Security News & Commentary
Dark Reading Staff 4/10/2020
Zscaler to Buy Cloudneeti
Dark Reading Staff 4/9/2020
Researcher Hijacks iOS, macOS Camera with Three Safari Zero-Days
Kelly Sheridan, Staff Editor, Dark Reading,  4/3/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win a Starbucks Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: Yes, I do have virus protection on my system, now what?
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
Data breaches and regulations have forced organizations to pay closer attention to the security incident response function. However, security leaders may be overestimating their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-11669
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-10
An issue was discovered in the Linux kernel before 5.2 on the powerpc platform. arch/powerpc/kernel/idle_book3s.S does not have save/restore functionality for PNV_POWERSAVE_AMR, PNV_POWERSAVE_UAMOR, and PNV_POWERSAVE_AMOR, aka CID-53a712bae5dd.
CVE-2020-1801
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-10
There is an improper authentication vulnerability in several smartphones. Certain function interface in the system does not sufficiently validate the caller's identity in certain share scenario, successful exploit could cause information disclosure. Affected product versions include:Mate 30 Pro vers...
CVE-2020-3952
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-10
Under certain conditions, vmdir that ships with VMware vCenter Server, as part of an embedded or external Platform Services Controller (PSC), does not correctly implement access controls.
CVE-2020-4362
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-10
IBM WebSphere Application Server 7.0, 8.0, 8.5, and 9.0 traditional is vulnerable to a privilege escalation vulnerability when using token-based authentication in an admin request over the SOAP connector. IBM X-Force ID: 178929.
CVE-2020-1802
PUBLISHED: 2020-04-10
There is an insufficient integrity validation vulnerability in several products. The device does not sufficiently validate the integrity of certain file in certain loading processes, successful exploit could allow the attacker to load a crafted file to the device through USB.Affected product version...