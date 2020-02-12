Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Risk

1/6/2021
05:00 PM
Dark Reading Staff
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Nissan Source Code Leaked via Misconfigured Git Server

Leaked information includes source code of Nissan mobile apps, diagnostics tool, and market research tools and data, among other assets.

Nissan North America source code was leaked online due to misconfiguration of a company Git server, which was left exposed online with a default username and password of admin/admin.

Related Content:

COVID-19's Acceleration of Cloud Migration & Identity-Centric Security

How Data Breaches Affect the Enterprise

New From The Edge: Security Pros Reflect on 2020

Software engineer Tillie Kottmann learned of the leak and analyzed the data, which she shared with ZDNet. The repository reportedly contained Nissan NA mobile apps, parts of the Nissan ASIST diagnostics tool, Nissan's internal core mobile library, Dealer Business Systems and Dealer Portal, client acquisition and retention tools, market research tools and data, vehicle logistics portal, vehicle connected services, and various other back ends and internal tools, she reports.

The Git server was taken offline yesterday after its data began to be shared on Telegram and hacking forums, the report continues. Nissan has confirmed the incident, stating it is "aware of a claim regarding a reported improper disclosure of Nissan's confidential information and source code." The company has reportedly launched an investigation.

Read more details here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article. View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
The Coolest Hacks of 2020
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  12/31/2020
T-Mobile Hacked -- Again
Dark Reading Staff 1/4/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
2020: The Year in Security
Download this Tech Digest for a look at the biggest security stories that - so far - have shaped a very strange and stressful year.
Flash Poll
Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises
Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises
COVID-19 has created a new IT paradigm in the enterprise -- and a new level of cybersecurity risk. This report offers a look at how enterprises are assessing and managing cyber-risk under the new normal.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-25498
PUBLISHED: 2021-01-06
Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Beetel router 777VR1 can be exploited via the NTP server name in System Time and &quot;Keyword&quot; in URL Filter.
CVE-2020-35262
PUBLISHED: 2021-01-06
Cross Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerability in Digisol DG-HR3400 can be exploited via the NTP server name in Time and date module and &quot;Keyword&quot; in URL Filter.
CVE-2020-29041
PUBLISHED: 2021-01-06
A misconfiguration in Web-Sesame 2020.1.1.3375 allows an unauthenticated attacker to download the source code of the application, facilitating its comprehension (code review). Specifically, JavaScript source maps were inadvertently included in the production Webpack configuration. These maps contain...
CVE-2020-36178
PUBLISHED: 2021-01-06
oal_ipt_addBridgeIsolationRules on TP-Link TL-WR840N 6_EU_0.9.1_4.16 devices allows OS command injection because a raw string entered from the web interface (an IP address field) is used directly for a call to the system library function (for iptables).
CVE-2020-8264
PUBLISHED: 2021-01-06
In actionpack gem &gt;= 6.0.0, a possible XSS vulnerability exists when an application is running in development mode allowing an attacker to send or embed (in another page) a specially crafted URL which can allow the attacker to execute JavaScript in the context of the local application. This vulne...