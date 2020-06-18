Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

6/19/2020
10:00 AM
Marilyn Cohodas
Marilyn Cohodas
Commentary
'New Normal' Caption Contest Winners

Competitors submitted lots of clever virus puns, and the prizes go to ...

First place, a $25 Amazon gift card, to security engineer and Dark Reading community member Almeow for the winning caption penned below.

Second place, a $10 Amazon gift card, to pmauriks:
Someone needs to talk to Simon about showering after riding to work!

The captions bested two dozen entries, all of which made our panel of judges (John Klossner, Tim Wilson, Kelly Jackson Higgins, Sara Peters, Kelly Sheridan, Curtis Franklin, Jim Donahue, Gayle Kesten, and yours truly) smile for days.

Thanks also to everyone who entered the contest and to our loyal readers who cheered contestants on. If you haven't had a chance to read all the submissions, be sure to check them out today.

