informa
Announcements
Event
Emerging Cybersecurity Technologies: What You Need to Know - A Dark Reading March 23 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 MIN READ
Quick Hits

New Banking Trojan Targeting 100M Pix Payment Platform Accounts

New malware demonstrates how threat actors are pivoting toward payment platform attacks, researchers say.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
February 07, 2023
Pix payment platform on mobile screen
Source: SOPA Images Limited via Alamy Stock Photo

A new Android banking Trojan called PixPirate is targeting more than 100 million Brazilian Pix instant payment accounts.

The Pix payment platform was created and is operated by the Brazil Central Bank, and it's used to make instant mobile payments across Latin America using a variety of banks.

Researchers with the Cleafy TIR Team — who have been tracking the PixPirate Brazilian banking Trojan since late 2022 — released a report this week detailing PixPirate's intention to steal credentials and deploy its noteworthy automatic transfer system (ATS) used to make automatic fraudulent money transfers. Additionally, by abusing accessibility services, PixPirate also has the flexibility to steal credentials and launch ATS attacks across multiple bank user interfaces using the Pix platform.

The malware also can intercept and delete SMS messages, push malvertising efforts, and contains code protection that attempts to evade detection, the report said.

"PixPirate represents one of the emerging malware that will try and leverage the double edge blade mechanism related to instant payments," the Cleafy team added. "The introduction of ATS capabilities paired with frameworks that will help the development of mobile applications, using flexible and more widespread languages (lowering the learning curve and development time), could lead to more sophisticated malware that, in the future, could be compared with their workstation counterparts."

Risk
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Nearly All Firms Have Ties With Breached Third Parties
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Command-Injection Bug in Cisco Industrial Gear Opens Devices to Complete Takeover
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Beating the Odds: 3 Challenges Women Face in the Cybersecurity Industry
Shikha Kothari, Senior Security Adviser, Eden Data
Phishers Trick Microsoft Into Granting Them 'Verified' Cloud Partner Status
Nate Nelson, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports