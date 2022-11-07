National Guard Cyber Forces 'Surging' to Help States Protect Midterm Elections

The National Guard has offered its 38 cyber units and 2,200 personnel to state and local election officials in an effort to help shore up cybersecurity during the 2022 US midterm elections.

Politico reported that during the midterm elections, the National Guard will have a Joint Cyber Mission Center staffed with personnel from the National Guard, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA), and Department of Homeland Security to help coordinate detection and response efforts and thwart cyber threats to the election.

"We will surge during the election to ensure that we have 24 hour coverage throughout this whole process," Maj. Gen. Todd Hunt, adjutant general of the North Carolina National Guard, told Politico. "We are citizen soldiers, we live in this state, and we do have a vested interest in our state elections as well as our federal elections."