Name That Toon: Something Seems Afoul

CVE-2021-27891PUBLISHED: 2021-03-15
SSH Tectia Client and Server before 6.4.19 on Windows have weak key generation. ConnectSecure on Windows is affected.
CVE-2021-27892PUBLISHED: 2021-03-15
SSH Tectia Client and Server before 6.4.19 on Windows allow local privilege escalation. ConnectSecure on Windows is affected.
CVE-2021-27893PUBLISHED: 2021-03-15
SSH Tectia Client and Server before 6.4.19 on Windows allow local privilege escalation in nonstandard conditions. ConnectSecure on Windows is affected.
CVE-2021-26923PUBLISHED: 2021-03-15
An issue was discovered in Argo CD before 1.8.4. Accessing the endpoint /api/version leaks internal information for the system, and this endpoint is not protected with authentication.
CVE-2021-26924PUBLISHED: 2021-03-15
An issue was discovered in Argo CD before 1.8.4. Browser XSS protection is not activated due to the missing XSS protection header.