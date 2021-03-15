Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

John Klossner
John Klossner
Commentary
Name That Toon: Something Seems Afoul

Our March cartoon caption contest is here, along with a few new feathered friends. Come up with something clever, submit it in the comments (below), and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card. 

Here's the cartoon:

If you don't want to enter a caption, help us pick a winning caption by voting on the submissions. Click thumbs-up for those you find funny; thumbs-down, not so. 

The contest ends Thursday, April 1, 2021. Good luck!

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.
 

