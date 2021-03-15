Name That Toon: Something Seems Afoul

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

2021-03-15

SSH Tectia Client and Server before 6.4.19 on Windows have weak key generation. ConnectSecure on Windows is affected.



2021-03-15

SSH Tectia Client and Server before 6.4.19 on Windows allow local privilege escalation. ConnectSecure on Windows is affected.



2021-03-15

SSH Tectia Client and Server before 6.4.19 on Windows allow local privilege escalation in nonstandard conditions. ConnectSecure on Windows is affected.



2021-03-15

An issue was discovered in Argo CD before 1.8.4. Accessing the endpoint /api/version leaks internal information for the system, and this endpoint is not protected with authentication.



2021-03-15