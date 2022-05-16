informa
Name That Toon: Knives Out

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
John Klossner
Cartoonist
May 16, 2022
caption contest for group of medieval knights ready to attack two other knights, one of whom is looking at a mobile device
Source: John Klossner

What's a cartoon without a clever caption? For that we turn to you, our witty readers. Send us your ideas not only for the chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card, but also because it's just plain fun to play! Here are four convenient ways to submit your idea:

The contest ends Wednesday, June 8, 2022. We look forward to your submissions.

Last Month's Winner
A $25 Amazon gift card is on the way to Gene LeDuc, technology security officer at San Diego State University. His caption for April's "Helping Hands" contest was the hands-down winner. Congrats, Gene, and thank you to all who played along. 

DRToon_April2022winner.jpg

