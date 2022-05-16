Name That Toon: Knives Out

What's a cartoon without a clever caption? For that we turn to you, our witty readers. Send us your ideas not only for the chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card, but also because it's just plain fun to play! Here are four convenient ways to submit your idea:



Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading April Toon."

Via social media: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

The contest ends Wednesday, June 8, 2022. We look forward to your submissions.

Last Month's Winner

A $25 Amazon gift card is on the way to Gene LeDuc, technology security officer at San Diego State University. His caption for April's "Helping Hands" contest was the hands-down winner. Congrats, Gene, and thank you to all who played along.