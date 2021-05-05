Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

5/7/2021
Dark Reading Staff
Most Organizations Feel More Vulnerable to Breaches Amid Pandemic

More than half of business see the need for significant long-term changes to IT due to COVID-19, research finds.

Cybersecurity threats related to COVID-19 continue to make risk management an enterprise challenge. Most IT and cybersecurity professionals feel their defense posture is much less effective in the current work environment.

Dark Reading's recent Strategic Security Survey asked 190 IT and security pros about their current challenges as employees work remotely due to the pandemic. The data reveals 66% of organizations believe they are more vulnerable to a breach than before the pandemic began. The resulting report, Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises, finds 38% of respondents describe their data as being at "significantly higher" or "imminent" risk because of COVID-19-related threats.

The research also found 51% expect their organizations to make significant long-term changes to IT and business operations as a result of the pandemic.

Cloud security is top of mind for IT and security teams as 41% express concern about exploits targeting cloud service providers. When asked about which aspects of cloud services were most concerning from a security perspective, 45% cited a lack of visibility into their organization's data as it is transmitted or stored via cloud services.

The full report can be read here.

