Microsoft Warns of Attackers Now Exploiting 'Zerologon' Flaw

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2020-15222PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
In ORY Fosite (the security first OAuth2 & OpenID Connect framework for Go) before version 0.31.0, when using "private_key_jwt" authentication the uniqueness of the `jti` value is not checked. When using client authentication method "private_key_jwt", OpenId specification say...
CVE-2020-15223PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
In ORY Fosite (the security first OAuth2 & OpenID Connect framework for Go) before version 0.34.0, the `TokenRevocationHandler` ignores errors coming from the storage. This can lead to unexpected 200 status codes indicating successful revocation while the token is still valid. Whether an attacke...
CVE-2020-12842PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
ismartgate PRO 1.5.9 is vulnerable to privilege escalation by appending PHP code to /cron/checkUserExpirationDate.php.
CVE-2020-12843PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
ismartgate PRO 1.5.9 is vulnerable to malicious file uploads via the form for uploading sounds to garage doors. The magic bytes for WAV must be used.
CVE-2020-13119PUBLISHED: 2020-09-24
ismartgate PRO 1.5.9 is vulnerable to clickjacking.