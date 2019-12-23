Mastercard Announces Plan to Purchase RiskRecon

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2019-19930PUBLISHED: 2019-12-23
In libIEC61850 1.4.0, MmsValue_newOctetString in mms/iso_mms/common/mms_value.c has an integer signedness error that can lead to an attempted excessive memory allocation.
CVE-2019-19931PUBLISHED: 2019-12-23
In libIEC61850 1.4.0, MmsValue_decodeMmsData in mms/iso_mms/server/mms_access_result.c has a heap-based buffer overflow.
CVE-2019-11045PUBLISHED: 2019-12-23
In PHP versions 7.2.x below 7.2.26, 7.3.x below 7.3.13 and 7.4.0, PHP DirectoryIterator class accepts filenames with embedded \0 byte and treats them as terminating at that byte. This could lead to security vulnerabilities, e.g. in applications checking paths that the code is allowed to access.
CVE-2019-11046PUBLISHED: 2019-12-23
In PHP versions 7.2.x below 7.2.26, 7.3.x below 7.3.13 and 7.4.0, PHP bcmath extension functions on some systems, including Windows, can be tricked into reading beyond the allocated space by supplying it with string containing characters that are identified as numeric by the OS but aren't ASCII numb...
CVE-2019-11047PUBLISHED: 2019-12-23
When PHP EXIF extension is parsing EXIF information from an image, e.g. via exif_read_data() function, in PHP versions 7.2.x below 7.2.26, 7.3.x below 7.3.13 and 7.4.0 it is possible to supply it with data what will cause it to read past the allocated buffer. This may lead to information disclosure ...