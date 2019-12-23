Mastercard Announces Plan to Purchase RiskRecon

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Mastercard has announced that it will purchase RiskRecon, a company that builds security products and services on an artificial intelligence and data analytics platform.

In the statement announcing the planned acquisition, Mastercard said that it will use RiskRecon's technology to complement its existing technology to protect financial institutions, merchants, and governments.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the purchase agreement, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

