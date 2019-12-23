Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

12/23/2019
Dark Reading Staff
Mastercard Announces Plan to Purchase RiskRecon

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Mastercard has announced that it will purchase RiskRecon, a company that builds security products and services on an artificial intelligence and data analytics platform.

In the statement announcing the planned acquisition, Mastercard said that it will use RiskRecon's technology to complement its existing technology to protect financial institutions, merchants, and governments.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the purchase agreement, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

For more, read here.

Dark Reading's Quick Hits delivers a brief synopsis and summary of the significance of breaking news events. For more information from the original source of the news item, please follow the link provided in this article.

