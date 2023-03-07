ManageEngine Launches Security and Risk Posture Management in its SIEM Solution

LONDON, United Kingdom— March 7, 2023 — ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced that it has added a security and risk posture management dashboard to Log360, its unified security information and event management (SIEM) solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities. Enterprises can leverage this new feature to implement proactive security strategies and prevent cyberattacks before they occur.

Establishing a proactive security strategy relies largely on assessing the risks of network platforms continuously. Risk assessment and management, if done right, strengthens enterprise security and thereby prevents hackers from intruding in the network. Compliance regulations across regions require enterprises of all industries and sizes to follow security best practices to harden their network infrastructures. AD is often a primary target for adversaries. Continuously assessing AD risks and enhancing its security posture are essential to preventing cyberattacks from happening.

Pre-empt Intrusions with Log360's Security and Risk Posture Management

Stolen or compromised credentials are a common attack vector. Once an account within an organisation is compromised, attackers can get hold of other user accounts, move laterally through the network, and access sensitive data. This is where AD security hardening can help an organisation ward off security threats related to sensitive data.

"With the introduction of more regional compliance mandates, aligning security and compliance is more crucial than ever and has become an important conversation in board meetings. Security and risk posture management—a proactive security strategy—is an integral part of many compliance requirements," said Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president of ManageEngine.

"ManageEngine has augmented its unified SIEM solution with security and risk posture management that allows enterprises to gain visibility into the current risk posture of their network resources. This helps identify critical loopholes and vulnerabilities that, if exploited, can cause significant damage. Furthermore, the feature helps curb account compromise and misconfigurations, two of the most commonly used techniques for launching an attack," Thangaraj said.

Highlights of ManageEngine Log360's Security and Risk Posture Management

Visibility into AD infrastructure compliance with Microsoft security baselines

Accurate detection of weak and risky AD infrastructure configurations and comprehensive security and risk posture calculations

Continuous assessments along with AD security posture recommendations to fix loopholes and reduce the risk of being attacked

A continuous risk assessment and management dashboard that helps you meet stringent compliance requirements with ease

Log360 also has extensive machine learning-based user and entity behaviour analytics that actively monitor user behaviour and identity compromise. By combining all these features, Log360 offers comprehensive protection against account compromise and identity theft and facilitates quick action against potential breaches.

About Log360

Log360 is a unified SIEM solution with integrated DLP and CASB capabilities that detects, prioritizes, investigates, and responds to security threats. It combines threat intelligence, machine learning-based anomaly detection, and rule-based attack detection techniques to detect sophisticated attacks and offers an incident management console for effectively remediating detected threats. Log360 provides holistic security visibility across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid networks with its intuitive and advanced security analytics and monitoring capabilities. For more information about Log360, visit manageengine.com/log-management/.

About ManageEngine

ManageEngine is the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation. Established and emerging enterprises—including 9 of every 10 Fortune 100 organisations—rely on ManageEngine's real-time IT management tools to ensure optimal performance of their IT infrastructure, including networks, servers, applications, endpoints and more. ManageEngine has offices worldwide, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, India, Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Japan, China and Australia, as well as 200+ global partners to help organisations tightly align their business and IT. For more information, please visit manageengine.com, follow the company blog and get connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.