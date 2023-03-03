Indigo Books Refuses LockBit Ransomware Demand

Indigo Books, the company behind Chapters stores and the largest bookseller in Canada, let the deadline to pay a ransomware demand expire, risking the release of employee data.

A LockBit ransomware affiliate group set a Thursday at 3:39 p.m. EST deadline to pay, but Indigo flatly rejected the notion, explaining the extortion money could "end up in the hands of terrorists," according to a statement. So far, contrary to the ransomware group's threat, the compromised Indigo employee data has not been publicly released, according to CBC News.

Indigo was first compromised on Feb. 8, shutting down the retailer's operations down for days. CBC News added that the operation is still struggling to stand up the business with as many product offerings as it had before the ransomware attack.