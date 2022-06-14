Incognia Introduces Location-Based Liveness Spoofing Detection Solution

Palo Alto, CA -- June 14, 2022 -- Mobile authentication pioneer Incognia, today announced the launch of a new location identity fraud detection module to support mobile fraud prevention for mobile apps across finserv, crypto, social networks, online gaming and more. Incognia’s latest solution module is Location-based Liveness Spoofing Detection which prevents fraud at onboarding caused by biometric liveness spoofing.

Fraudsters are creating online accounts using fake identities to take advantage of sign-up bonuses and to create “money mule” accounts for money laundering. To verify a new user’s identity on a mobile app, the onboarding process today typically involves taking a selfie and passing a biometric “liveness test.” Fraudsters are now using techniques to spoof liveness to trick the selfie liveness detection algorithms. A common method is the use of facial images downloaded from the web to create deepfake videos. The use of free or low cost software packages and apps can be used to create effective deepfakes that can trick even award winning liveness detection tools. The Incognia Location-based Liveness Spoofing Detection solution is designed to prevent both injection and presentation deepfake attacks in real-time with no added friction to the mobile user.

Incognia enables enhanced mobile fraud prevention by using information from a user’s device to detect use of emulators, rooted or jailbroken devices, that are the main ways fraudsters leverage deepfakes to spoof legitimate liveness detection apps. The Incognia Location-based Liveness Spoofing Detection solution module goes beyond traditional biometric systems and addresses the device integrity and also the device location to accurately determine risk whenever a user performs a selfie and submits a biometric proof of liveness. This module can be used in conjunction with the Incognia Location Spoofing Detection and Global Mobile Address Validation modules.

Key benefits and features include:

Reduced friction during the onboarding process for legitimate good users

Detects biometric liveness spoofing, multiple app installs and high risk devices

Produces highly accurate risk-assessments

Performs device integrity checks, evaluates device/account behavioral analytics and checks Watchlists for known bad devices

“As fraudsters advance their techniques to trick liveness detection tools, it is critical that there is a solution on the market that can successfully combat the use of deepfakes at onboarding,” said André Ferraz, founder and CEO of Incognia. “We’re excited to expand Incognia’s fraud prevention capabilities even further with our latest solution module, which uses device integrity checks, device watchlists and emulator detection to prevent liveness detection spoofing caused by deepfakes. With this new module, we’re ensuring that customers across crypto, finserv, online gaming and more are protected during onboarding with a completely frictionless solution.”

Incognia fraud prevention modules are available now. To get started, visit www.incognia.com.

About Incognia

Incognia is a privacy-first location identity company that provides frictionless mobile authentication to banks, fintech and mCommerce companies, for increased mobile revenue and lower fraud losses. Incognia’s award-winning technology uses location signals and motion sensors to silently recognize trusted users based on their unique behavior patterns and is a key enabler for zero-factor authentication. Deployed in over 200 million devices, Incognia delivers a highly precise risk signal with extremely low false positive rates.

Incognia is privately held and headquartered in Palo Alto, California with teams in New York and Brazil.

