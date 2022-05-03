informa
/
Announcements
Event
Implementing and Using XDR to Improve Enterprise Cybersecurity | May 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Building and Maintaining an Effective IoT Cybersecurity Strategy | May 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 min read
slideshow

How to Create a Cybersecurity Mentorship Program

As the talent shortage rages on, companies have found mentorship programs to be one of the best ways to obtain the security skills they need to develop their existing teams.
Steve Zurier
Contributing Writer
May 03, 2022
Two coworkers confer over paperwork.
Woman looks at a web form on a mobile phone
A long straightaway roadscape with the word GOALS superimposed on the near horizon
Woman in a black blouse gives a speech at a lectern
Young woman raises her arms exuberantly as she sits in front of a computer
Older man offers advice to younger woman over a packet of paper
Illustration of a wide variety of talking heads in a group video conference projected from a tablet
1/7
 
Next slide
Operations
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
6 Malware Tools Designed to Disrupt Industrial Control Systems (ICS)
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Early Discovery of Pipedream Malware a Success Story for Industrial Security
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Cybersecurity Act of 2022: A Step in the Right Direction With a Significant Loophole
Alan Brill, Senior Managing Director, Cyber Risk Practice, and Institute Fellow, Kroll
How Russia Is Isolating Its Own Cybercriminals
Ian W. Gray, Senior Director, Research & Analysis, Flashpoint
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports