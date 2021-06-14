Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Risk

6/16/2021
10:00 AM
Alex Pezold
Alex Pezold
Commentary
Connect Directly
LinkedIn
RSS
E-Mail vvv
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Don't Get Stymied by Security Indecision

You might be increasing cyber-risk by not actively working to reduce it.

As a leader in an organization, you have a responsibility to act in its best interests. Daily decisions should be motivated by how they can improve the company, and your understanding should be that they will have a lasting impact. Think about this responsibility in the context of minimizing corporate risk and building a strong security posture to protect corporate assets.

Risk is inevitable, and it can also be difficult to control. That does not mean we can't take precautions to minimize it. We can wear seatbelts and drive the speed limit. We can store money in banks instead of hiding it under a mattress. We can protect the sensitive data in the company's possession instead of assuming that threat actors won't attempt to hack the company and try to steal it.

Related Content:

Data Protection Is a Group Effort

Special Report: Assessing Cybersecurity Risk in Today's Enterprises

New From The Edge: Welcome to the New Workplace

Part of your job is to responsibly grow the company, which includes safeguarding yourself and your partners and customers from risk. Oddly, not everyone seems to operate with both of these concepts in mind. Often, leaders think the most important thing for an organization is growth in one form or another.

I'll identify three obstacles preventing leaders from effectively building a security posture that manages risks. The goal is to avoid a cycle of security indecision that can harm an organization's growth and progress.

1. Build a Reliable Foundation for Growth — and Then Secure It
Don't get me wrong — growth is likely the ultimate goal for many organizations. It's what the shareholders and board will judge you by. But unsafe growth can be risky and unsustainable — even reckless.

If you'll forgive the analogy, scaling a company is like constructing a building. You want a solid and secure foundation before you stack floors on top of one another. Sure, the race to the sky is an exciting and satisfying process — who doesn't like to see the progress unfold in real time? However, if you do not first establish a reliable foundation, the towering structure could come crashing down when a risk becomes a reality. This might be how you feel if you have ever experienced a data breach, loss, or theft.

Committing the time, attention, and budget — all valuable resources — to security projects and initiatives that prioritize data protection is one way to reduce cyber-risks. Budgeting and resource allocation might not be the most exciting topics, but they are the necessary underpinnings that ensure the business and its customers will remain secure.

2. Construct a Security Plan, and Don't Let Indecision Be a Decision
Since 2010, we have seen the continual compromise of organizations because data protection was not prioritized. I've even seen companies cancel projects while in testing — just days away from procurement — only to be breached later.

This leads me to wonder why companies are not taking data protection seriously. We have a lot of data regarding the risk and consequences of breaches, but heeding the warnings and fighting indecision can be difficult and overwhelming. You also have to communicate warnings to the board and encourage everyone to treat protection as critical to sustaining the business.

Dragging your feet when it comes to data protection is in effect choosing to do nothing about an immediate and serious threat to the business. By not directly addressing this threat, you are choosing to subject yourself, your colleagues, your customers, and your shareholders to undue risk. It's that simple.

As a business owner, I understand the difficulty of balancing priorities and allocating resources. But some operations are so essential to the health and longevity of the business that they should never be sacrificed — security is one of them. There's a reason the term "breach epidemic" exists, and it's because companies are stuck in a cycle of refusal to do what is necessary to change outcomes.

3. Don't Be Shy About Evolving Strategy With Technology
Clarify misconceptions about data protection and how important it is to business — not just from a security standpoint but also from a growth standpoint. When I first founded my company, we were focused primarily on reducing the scope of PCI DSS compliance. More than a decade later, we've witnessed the evolution of this space and continued to evolve how we help meet the needs of the emerging digital landscape.

For example, tokenization has gone from being a novel technology designed solely to prevent the worst from happening to becoming an industry standard that can work for any business. With proper implementation, tokenization enhances critical revenue-generating operations. It can provide access to more data and more third-party integrations. It can simplify internal systems and drive digital transformation by improving flexibility and enabling what was previously impossible or impractical, especially with digital payments.

Being Decisive Is an Asset to Your Security Posture
Investing in technology to prevent breaches isn't exciting, but I believe it's more about investing to expedite growth and increase revenue — while also reducing risk and expense — and that is extremely compelling. In my role, I aim to change the conversation from "data protection is a requirement to prevent the worst" to "data protection can be a fortifying catalyst for your organization's growth." Viewed within this context, prioritizing data protection not only is the safest decision — it's the smart decision.

By bringing awareness to these issues and igniting the conversation, I hope to encourage you to prioritize data protection for your organization. Not just to defend your business but to enhance the capabilities you have to fully realize the power and value of your organizational data.

In 2010, Alex Pezold founded TokenEx with a vision of creating the most secure, non-intrusive, and flexible data security solution on the market. Before founding TokenEx, Alex earned a master's degree in computer science and information security through the CyberCorps program ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Commentary
Ransomware Is Not the Problem
Adam Shostack, Consultant, Entrepreneur, Technologist, Game Designer,  6/9/2021
Edge-DRsplash-11-edge-ask-the-experts
How Can I Test the Security of My Home-Office Employees' Routers?
John Bock, Senior Research Scientist,  6/7/2021
News
New Ransomware Group Claiming Connection to REvil Gang Surfaces
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  6/10/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon Contest
Write a Caption, Win an Amazon Gift Card! Click Here
Latest Comment: This gives a new meaning to blind leading the blind.
Current Issue
The State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
In this report learn how enterprises are building their incident response teams and processes, how they research potential compromises, how they respond to new breaches, and what tools and processes they use to remediate problems and improve their cyber defenses for the future.
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-27479
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-16
ZOLL Defibrillator Dashboard, v prior to 2.2,The affected product&acirc;&euro;&trade;s web application could allow a low privilege user to inject parameters to contain malicious scripts to be executed by higher privilege users.
CVE-2021-27483
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-16
ZOLL Defibrillator Dashboard, v prior to 2.2,The affected products contain insecure filesystem permissions that could allow a lower privilege user to escalate privileges to an administrative level user.
CVE-2021-27485
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-16
ZOLL Defibrillator Dashboard, v prior to 2.2,The application allows users to store their passwords in a recoverable format, which could allow an attacker to retrieve the credentials from the web browser.
CVE-2021-31159
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-16
Zoho ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus MSP before 10519 is vulnerable to a User Enumeration bug due to improper error-message generation in the Forgot Password functionality, aka SDPMSP-15732.
CVE-2021-31857
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-16
In Zoho ManageEngine Password Manager Pro before 11.1 build 11104, attackers are able to retrieve credentials via a browser extension for non-website resource types.