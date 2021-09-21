informa
/
/
Announcements
Event
Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Risk
Quick Hits

Data Sharing, Added Security Steps Drive Consumers to Shop Elsewhere

A new survey finds most shoppers will stop a transaction if asked for too much personal information or to complete many security steps.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 21, 2021

Consumers don’t have much patience online and will abandon a brand if they aren't able to balance convenience and privacy, new research shows.

A survey from Ping Identity finds 77% of consumers say they have abandoned or stopped creating an online account for a variety of reasons, including being asked to provide too much personal information (40%), needing too much time to enter info (33%), and too many security steps (29%).

The research also finds 56% have abandoned an online service when logging in was too frustrating and 63% are likely to leave an online service for a competitor who makes it significantly easier to authenticate their identity.

Other highlights include:

  • 44% admit to weak password practices, including making a minor change to an old password (29%) or reusing a password from another account (15%)
  • 72% have manually adjusted their profile settings to control privacy
  • 60% have dropped an account over privacy concerns

The full details of the survey can be found here.

Recommended Reading:
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
7 Tips for Securing the Software Development Environment
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Brute-Force Attacks, Vulnerability Exploits Top Initial Attack Vectors
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
I Moved to Cybersecurity After a Decade in Finance — Here's How You Can Too
Kirsten Powell, Senior Manager for Security & Risk Management at Adobe
Constructive Complaints: 5 Ways to Transform Problems Into Plans
Joshua Goldfarb, Director of Product Management at F5
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events
White Papers
More White Papers
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports