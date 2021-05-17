Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Data in Danger Amid New IT Challenges

Survey finds new threats due to the pandemic make managing enterprise cyber-risk even more challenging.

A survey of IT and cybersecurity professionals finds a significant number believe their data is at higher or imminent risk because of COVID-19 related threats.

Dark Reading's most recent Strategic Security Survey shows that a high percentage of organizations struggle to minimize the unexpected risks around widespread remote work, even as they seek to minimize the existing risks related to cloud, mobile, and endpoint systems and applications.

A majority of survey respondents express confidence in their ability to assess and manage enterprise cyber-risk. However, the data also shows that organizations face a slew of challenges — many of them related to COVID-19 — that could undermine risk management efforts.

Some key findings from the survey:

  • 38% of survey respondents believe their data is at "significantly higher" or "imminent" risk because of COVID-19-related threats.
  • 39% believe their enterprise risk has increased due to vulnerabilities in enterprise remote access systems employed by remote users.
  • 24% of respondents say vulnerable service provider connections have increased cyber-risk.
  • 51% expect their organizations to make significant long-term changes to IT and business operations as a result of the pandemic.
  • 61% believe cybercriminals pose the biggest risk to their data.
  • 41% express concern about cyber exploits that target cloud service providers.

Read the full report here.

