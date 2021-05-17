Data in Danger Amid New IT Challenges

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2021-05-21

A flaw was found in libwebp in versions before 1.0.1. An out-of-bounds read was found in function WebPMuxCreateInternal. The highest threat from this vulnerability is to data confidentiality and to the service availability.



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-21

A flaw was found in libwebp in versions before 1.0.1. An out-of-bounds read was found in function ApplyFilter. The highest threat from this vulnerability is to data confidentiality and to the service availability.



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-21

A flaw was found in libwebp in versions before 1.0.1. A heap-based buffer overflow was found in PutLE16(). The highest threat from this vulnerability is to data confidentiality and integrity as well as system availability.



PUBLISHED:

2021-05-21

PUBLISHED:

2021-05-21