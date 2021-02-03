Dark Reading 'Name That Toon' Winner: Gather 'Round the Campfire

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2021-03-09

Hyperledger Besu is an open-source, MainNet compatible, Ethereum client written in Java. In Besu before version 1.5.1 there is a denial-of-service vulnerability involving the HTTP JSON-RPC API service. If username and password authentication is enabled for the HTTP JSON-RPC API service, then prior t...



PUBLISHED:

2021-03-09

Inappropriate implementation in full screen mode in Google Chrome prior to 89.0.4389.72 allowed a remote attacker to spoof the contents of the Omnibox (URL bar) via a crafted HTML page.



PUBLISHED:

2021-03-09

Insufficient policy enforcement in Autofill in Google Chrome prior to 89.0.4389.72 allowed a remote attacker to obtain potentially sensitive information from process memory via a crafted HTML page.



PUBLISHED:

2021-03-09

Inappropriate implementation in Compositing in Google Chrome on Linux and Windows prior to 89.0.4389.72 allowed a remote attacker to spoof the contents of the Omnibox (URL bar) via a crafted HTML page.



PUBLISHED:

2021-03-09