Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Risk

3/9/2021
02:20 PM
John Klossner
John Klossner
Commentary
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

Dark Reading 'Name That Toon' Winner: Gather 'Round the Campfire

And the winner of Dark Reading's February cartoon caption contest is ...

Maybe it was a cold February that had so many Dark Reading readers gathering around our cartoon contest campfire. Whatever the reason, Dark Reading editors had a good time going through the caption choices and coming to an agreement, which you'll see below. 

Congratulations go to Phil Sobol, IT security administrator for the City of Olathe, Kansas. A $25 Amazon gift card is on the way. 

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal. Web site: ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Commentary
How SolarWinds Busted Up Our Assumptions About Code Signing
Dr. Jethro Beekman, Technical Director,  3/3/2021
News
'ObliqueRAT' Now Hides Behind Images on Compromised Websites
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  3/2/2021
News
Attackers Turn Struggling Software Projects Into Trojan Horses
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  2/26/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
2021 Top Enterprise IT Trends
We've identified the key trends that are poised to impact the IT landscape in 2021. Find out why they're important and how they will affect you today!
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-21369
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-09
Hyperledger Besu is an open-source, MainNet compatible, Ethereum client written in Java. In Besu before version 1.5.1 there is a denial-of-service vulnerability involving the HTTP JSON-RPC API service. If username and password authentication is enabled for the HTTP JSON-RPC API service, then prior t...
CVE-2021-21176
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-09
Inappropriate implementation in full screen mode in Google Chrome prior to 89.0.4389.72 allowed a remote attacker to spoof the contents of the Omnibox (URL bar) via a crafted HTML page.
CVE-2021-21177
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-09
Insufficient policy enforcement in Autofill in Google Chrome prior to 89.0.4389.72 allowed a remote attacker to obtain potentially sensitive information from process memory via a crafted HTML page.
CVE-2021-21178
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-09
Inappropriate implementation in Compositing in Google Chrome on Linux and Windows prior to 89.0.4389.72 allowed a remote attacker to spoof the contents of the Omnibox (URL bar) via a crafted HTML page.
CVE-2021-21179
PUBLISHED: 2021-03-09
Use after free in Network Internals in Google Chrome on Linux prior to 89.0.4389.72 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page.