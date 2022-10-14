informa
/
Announcements
Event
Hacks That Bypass Multi-Factor Authentication | Oct 25 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Next-Gen Security Operations: Building the SOC of the Future | Oct 19 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Strategies for DDoS Resilience and Response | Oct 18 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 MIN READ
Products & Releases

ControlMap Announces the Launch of the Trust Portal, Creating Transparency in Cybersecurity Compliance

.
October 14, 2022

BELLVUE, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlMap, Inc., the security and compliance automation platform, announced today the launch of the Trust Portal — a unique interface for users to share valuable security information, data, and status with customers. With this new feature, ControlMap supports its mission to help organizations boost their revenue and win new opportunities, especially for the MSP/MSSP community.

"Since launching the Trust Portal, we've been able to serve our customers and their own vendors and clients better," said Pallav Tandon, CEO of ControlMap. "Our position as a leading compliance platform gives us a unique perspective into the types of tools growing compliance teams need, which is where we've put our focus. We're thrilled to launch this new feature to make our platform more user-friendly and share-friendly."

With the implementation of the Trust Portal, ControlMap will be supporting users of the platform with several new functions, including:

  • The ability to upload compliance framework & audit reports in just a few clicks
  • Add security reports, assessments, and links directly to the portal
  • Showcase real-time controls to existing stakeholders
  • Securely share the portal with prospects and create a public page for prospects to request documentation

In short, the Trust Portal creates compliance alignment across organizations, departments, and teams. For security professionals looking to easily share information without the hassle of cumbersome documents, the Trust Portal provides a seamless solution.

About ControlMap

ControlMap was established in 2019 and has helped hundreds of organizations improve their security posture through cybersecurity operations management. The ControlMap SAAS platform is designed to help organizations achieve IT compliance with ease, confidence & reliability. It's the easiest, most complete & turnkey Cybersecurity Compliance Assurance Platform designed for anyone who is starting, looking to scale, or automating their Infosec Compliance & Audit processes.

Learn more at www.controlmap.io

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Microsoft Updates Mitigation for Exchange Server Zero-Days
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
School Is in Session: 5 Lessons for Future Cybersecurity Pros
Chris Jacob, VP, Threat Intelligence Engineering at ThreatQuotient
Ikea Smart Light System Flaw Lets Attackers Turn Bulbs on Full Blast
Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading
CISA: Multiple APT Groups Infiltrate Defense Organization
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports