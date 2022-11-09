informa
/
Announcements
Event
Understanding Cyber Attackers - A Dark Reading November 17 Virtual Event | <GET YOUR PASS>
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 MIN READ
Products & Releases

Compliancy Group Urges Healthcare Organizations to Complete Their HIPAA Security Risk Assessments

An annual HIPAA security risk assessment is required to meet HIPAA requirements.
November 09, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Compliancy Group reminds healthcare organizations of their obligation to complete their annual HIPAA security risk assessment.

HIPAA compliance largely depends on a HIPAA security risk assessment (SRA). By completing a security risk assessment, healthcare organizations can be better prepared against cyberattacks and other security incidents. To meet HIPAA requirements, healthcare organizations must complete an SRA each year.

Learn more about security risk assessments, SIGN UP for their webinar on Nov. 16th @ 2 pm ET.

"The healthcare industry has become a prime target for hackers. With the threat growing yearly, healthcare organizations must be vigilant to secure patient information. The best way to do that is to conduct a security risk assessment to identify risks so that you can implement additional security measures to prevent incidents from occurring." — Marc Haskelson, CEO and President, Compliancy Group.

Not sure where to start? Compliancy Group has a series of educational materials to help organizations meet their HIPAA requirements. You can find e-books, articles, and webinars that provide tips on meeting your annual SRA requirement.

HIPAA Resources

DOWNLOAD: HIPAA Security Risk Assessment e-book
DOWNLOAD: HIPAA Compliance Checklist
How to Conduct a Security Risk Assessment
HIPAA SRA Requirements

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group gives healthcare professionals confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty, and profitability of their business while reducing risk. Using simplified software and dedicated Compliance Coaches, Compliancy Group removes the complexities and stress of HIPAA. Find out more about Compliancy Group and HIPAA compliance. Get compliant today!

SOURCE: Compliancy Group

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
SolarWinds Faces Potential SEC Enforcement Act Over Orion Breach
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Microsoft's Certificate-Based Authentication Enables Phishing-Resistant MFA
Jeffrey Schwartz, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Unencrypted Traffic Still Undermining Wi-Fi Security
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Microsoft Warns on Zero-Day Spike as Nation-State Groups Shift Tactics
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports