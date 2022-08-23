informa
Risk
2 min read
Products & Releases

Coalfire Federal Among First Authorized to Conduct CMMC Assessments

Company fortifies its ability to help organizations prepare and obtain CMMC certification.
August 23, 2022
WASHINGTON, DC – Aug. 23, 2022 – Coalfire Federal today announced it has been authorized by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body (The Cyber AB) as a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). Coalfire was one of the first to be named a C3PAO candidate and is now among the first authorized by The Cyber AB to conduct CMMC assessments. The authorization fortifies the company's comprehensive compliance capabilities that enable clients to prepare for and obtain CMMC certification.

"Foreign adversaries are escalating attacks on Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations, compromising sensitive information, and threatening the integrity of weapons systems, platforms, tools, and materiel," said Coalfire Federal President Bill Malone. "CMMC is consistent with our mission and extends our commitment to provide cybersecurity services that enable and protect the mission of the DoD and its supply chain."

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification program was created by the DoD to ensure organizations across the DIB achieve and maintain a minimum threshold level of cybersecurity to protect controlled unclassified information (CUI) and federal contract information (FCI). CMMC requirements will apply to all DIB organizations across the DoD's multitier supply chain that handle, store, or transmit CUI.

As the largest pure-play cybersecurity firm, Coalfire conducts thousands of compliance assessments every year. In addition to its early involvement as a C3PAO and CMMC RPO (Registered Provider Organization), the company is the largest FedRAMP provider, supporting more than 70% of the entire assessment, advisory, and engineering marketplace.

"With CMMC, the Department of Defense is addressing a critical problem by enhancing the cyber posture and resilience of companies across the DIB," said Malone. "Coalfire Federal is proud to have been an early participant and contributor to the formation of the accreditation body and an active participant in industry working groups and educational programs. We remain committed to working with the DoD, The Cyber AB, and the DIB to protect sensitive information and strengthen national defense."

About Coalfire Federal

Coalfire Federal has 20 years' experience providing cybersecurity services to a wide range of government and commercial organizations, enabling and protecting their mission-specific cyber objectives. Coalfire Federal is the leading FedRAMP 3PAO and offers a full spectrum of cybersecurity risk management and compliance services.

For more information about Coalfire Federal and CMMC, contact us at [email protected] or visit: www.coalfirefederal.com

