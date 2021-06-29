Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Careers and People
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Risk

6/29/2021
03:21 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Connect Directly
Twitter
LinkedIn
RSS
E-Mail
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

CISA Publishes Catalog of Poor Security Practices

Organizations often focus on promoting best practices, CISA says, but stopping poor security practices is equally important.

The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is creating a catalog of poor security practices that increase risk for organizations, especially those supporting designated critical infrastructure or what it calls National Critical Functions (NCFs).

Related Content:

CISA Builds Out Defensive Tools for Security Teams

Special Report: Building the SOC of the Future

New From The Edge: An Interesting Approach to Cyber Insurance

Security professionals, including the team at CISA, often focus on promoting best practices they should take, wrote CISA Executive Assistant Director Eric Goldstein in a blog post on the news. It's equally important, he continued, that they focus on stopping poor security practices as well.

These risky and dangerous technology practices are "too often accepted because of competing priorities, lack of incentives, or resource limitations that preclude sound risk management decisions but result in untenable risks to our national security, economy, critical infrastructure, and public safety," Goldstein explained.

Putting an end to enterprises' most threatening security risks requires organizations make an effort to stop bad practices. While it's not a substitute for implementing strong security practices, he said, it provides a framework to prioritize the security steps they should be taking.

CISA has created a page where it will list these bad practices as they are added to the catalog.

The first practice on its list is the use of unsupported or end-of-life software in service of critical infrastructure and NCFs, which it says is both dangerous and "significantly elevates risk" to national security, national economic security, and national public health and safety. This practice is particularly egregious in Internet-accessible technologies, officials wrote.

Second is the use of known, fixed, and default passwords and credentials in service of critical infrastructure and NCFs, which it says is also dangerous and increases the risk to national security, national economic security, and national public health and safety. Like the first practice, it's also especially dangerous in Internet-accessible technologies, they report.

CISA notes while these practices are risky for critical infrastructure and NCFs, it advises all organizations to pursue the steps and conversations needed to address and remove bad practices. It also acknowledges its list is focused — while this doesn't include every possible bad practice, lack of inclusion of particular practices doesn't mean that CISA endorses it or believes it has an acceptable level of risk.

"The principle of 'focus on the critical few' is a fundamental element of risk management," Goldstein wrote in his blog post. "Based on the understanding that organizations have limited resources to identify and mitigate all risks it should also be an essential element of every organization's strategic approach to security.

This is the latest in a series of steps CISA has taken in recent months to aid defenders with information and tools. Earlier this year, the agency expanded its portfolio of open source security tools and administration scripts in its open source library. This month, CISA shared intel regarding the rise in the ransomware threats targeting critical infrastructure and increasing the threats to operational technology assets and control systems. Officials have also been consistent in warning security pros of ongoing threats and publishing vulnerability advisories.

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio
 

Recommended Reading:

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
News
New DNS Name Server Hijack Attack Exposes Businesses, Government Agencies
Kelly Jackson Higgins, Executive Editor at Dark Reading,  6/23/2021
Edge-DRsplash-10-edge-articles
rMTD: A Deception Method That Throws Attackers Off Their Game
Rui Maximo, Cybersec Entrepreneur,  6/24/2021
Commentary
The Role of Encryption in Protecting LGBTQ+ Community Members
Anna Higgins, Policy Advisor, Internet Society,  6/28/2021
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
The State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
In this report learn how enterprises are building their incident response teams and processes, how they research potential compromises, how they respond to new breaches, and what tools and processes they use to remediate problems and improve their cyber defenses for the future.
Flash Poll
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
How Enterprises are Developing Secure Applications
Recent breaches of third-party apps are driving many organizations to think harder about the security of their off-the-shelf software as they continue to move left in secure software development practices.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-22338
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-29
There is an XXE injection vulnerability in eCNS280 V100R005C00 and V100R005C10. A module does not perform the strict operation to the input XML message. Attacker can send specific message to exploit this vulnerability, leading to the module denial of service.
CVE-2021-22340
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-29
There is a multiple threads race condition vulnerability in Huawei product. A race condition exists for concurrent I/O read by multiple threads. An attacker with the root permission can exploit this vulnerability by performing some operations. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability may cause ...
CVE-2021-22439
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-29
There is a deserialization vulnerability in Huawei AnyOffice V200R006C10. An attacker can construct a specific request to exploit this vulnerability. Successfully exploiting this vulnerability, the attacker can execute remote malicious code injection and to control the device.
CVE-2021-29480
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-29
Ratpack is a toolkit for creating web applications. In versions prior to 1.9.0, the client side session module uses the application startup time as the signing key by default. This means that if an attacker can determine this time, and if encryption is not also used (which is recommended, but is not...
CVE-2021-29481
PUBLISHED: 2021-06-29
Ratpack is a toolkit for creating web applications. In versions prior to 1.9.0, the default configuration of client side sessions results in unencrypted, but signed, data being set as cookie values. This means that if something sensitive goes into the session, it could be read by something with acce...