Cartoon Caption Winner: Something Seems Afoul

Enterprise Vulnerabilities

From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database

PUBLISHED:

2021-04-07

** UNSUPPORTED WHEN ASSIGNED ** D-Link DSL-320B-D1 devices through EU_1.25 are prone to multiple Stack-Based Buffer Overflows that allow unauthenticated remote attackers to take over a device via the login.xgi user and pass parameters. NOTE: This vulnerability only affects products that are no longe...



PUBLISHED:

2021-04-07

There is a SQL Injection vulnerability in PHP-Nuke 8.3.3 in the User Registration section, leading to remote code execution. This occurs because the U.S. state is not validated to be two letters, and the OrderBy field is not validated to be one of LASTNAME, CITY, or STATE.



PUBLISHED:

2021-04-07

Cross-site request forgery (CSRF) vulnerability in Kagemai 0.8.8 allows remote attackers to hijack the authentication of administrators via unspecified vectors.



PUBLISHED:

2021-04-07

Cross-site scripting vulnerability in Click Ranker Ver.3.5 allows remote attackers to inject an arbitrary script via unspecified vectors.



PUBLISHED:

2021-04-07