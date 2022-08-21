Zero trust can be better thought of as “least-privileged access,” says Banyan Security’s Jayanth Gummaraju, underscoring how the policy management framework is often misunderstood, especially for non-technical professionals. And he makes the case for why zero trust is superior to VPN technology – namely, faster deployment and easier to manage. Gummaraju also advocates using a phased approach in rolling out zero trust, rather than an organization-wide flash cut.
1 min read
video
Banyan Recommends Phased Approach When Introducing Zero Trust
Banyan Security’s Jayanth Gummaraju makes the case for why zero trust is superior to VPN technology.
Dark Reading
