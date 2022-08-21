informa
/
Announcements
Report
Black Hat USA 2022 Attendee Report | Supply Chain & Cloud Security Risks Are Top of Mind | <READ IT NOW>
Event
Malicious Bots: What Enterprises Need to Know | August 30 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
Event
How Supply Chain Attacks Work – And What You Can Do to Stop Them | August 17 Webinar | <REGISTER NOW>
PreviousNext
Risk
1 min read
video

Banyan Recommends Phased Approach When Introducing Zero Trust

Banyan Security’s Jayanth Gummaraju makes the case for why zero trust is superior to VPN technology.
Terry Sweeney
Contributing Editor
August 21, 2022
Dark Reading

Zero trust can be better thought of as “least-privileged access,” says Banyan Security’s Jayanth Gummaraju, underscoring how the policy management framework is often misunderstood, especially for non-technical professionals. And he makes the case for why zero trust is superior to VPN technology – namely, faster deployment and easier to manage. Gummaraju also advocates using a phased approach in rolling out zero trust, rather than an organization-wide flash cut.

Analytics
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
Average Data Breach Costs Soar to $4.4M in 2022
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
In a Post-Macro World, Container Files Emerge as Malware-Delivery Replacement
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Don't Have a COW: Containers on Windows and Other Container-Escape Research
Ericka Chickowski, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
Why Layer 8 Is Great
Joshua Goldfarb, Fraud Solutions Architect - EMEA and APCJ, F5
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports