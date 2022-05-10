Arctic Wolf Launches Arctic Wolf Labs Focused on Security Operations Research and Intelligence Reporting

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN – May 10, 2022 – Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced the launch of Arctic Wolf Labs, a new research-focused division focused on advancing innovation in the field of security operations.

Security and IT teams are consistently under-resourced and overburdened, unable to keep up with the thousands of alerts they receive each day, let alone find the time or proper resources to conduct their own threat research or develop new detection techniques needed to outpace today’s well-resourced threat actors. Continuing the paradigm shift that Arctic Wolf is driving to make effective Security Operations achievable for organizations of virtually any size, the mission of Arctic Wolf Labs is to develop cutting-edge technology and tools that are designed to enhance the company’s core mission to end cyber risk, while also bringing comprehensive security intelligence to Arctic Wolf’s customer base and the security community-at-large.

Leveraging the more two trillion security events the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes each week, Arctic Wolf Labs will be responsible for performing threat research on new and emerging adversaries, developing advanced threat detection models, and driving improvement in the speed, scale, and detection abilities of Arctic Wolf’s solution offerings.

The Arctic Wolf Labs team will bring together Arctic Wolf’s security and threat intelligence researchers, data scientists, and security development engineers with deep domain knowledge in artificial intelligence (AI), security R&D, as well as advanced threat offensive and defensive methods and technologies. The team will be led by Daniel Thanos, a seasoned security R&D executive with more than 20 years of experience overseeing security product development, threat intelligence, and AI research teams for innovative start-ups, large industrial companies, and organizations in the telecommunications and financial services industries.

“The extensive size of the data lake created by Arctic Wolf’s Security Operations Cloud represents a significant opportunity for Arctic Wolf to be disruptive in the areas of threat intelligence, security research, and artificial intelligence,” said Daniel Thanos, vice president, Arctic Wolf Labs. “Innovation is a core value at Arctic Wolf, and with the creation of Arctic Wolf Labs we are further extending our commitment to creating technology and solutions that we believe will secure customers today, as well as in the future.”

“The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud fuels a powerful data and automation flywheel. As more customers use our solutions, the network effects of our AI-enabled data pipeline continuously enhance our threat detection and prevention capabilities,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. “The research that Daniel and the Arctic Wolf Labs team intend to conduct we believe will be instrumental in further accelerating this flywheel, helping enable our customers to stay ahead of threat actors and their novel attack techniques.”

The formation of Arctic Wolf Labs builds upon the recent contributions Arctic Wolf has made to cybersecurity research community, which includes the creation of open-source deep scan tools used by organizations worldwide to understand the impact of the critical Log4Shell and Spring4Shell vulnerabilities, as well as the publication of threat research that details the innerworkings of major ransomware and e-crime groups.

