Aravo Integration With Black Kite Helps Improve Cybersecurity Defenses

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 — Aravo and Black Kite today announced a new partnership designed to empower organizations to improve their cybersecurity defenses by quantifying and monitoring cyber risk across the extended enterprise.

“The majority of B2B and B2C companies are expressing frequent interest and concern in the cybersecurity posture of the organizations that they do business with. And with ESG increasing in importance, it’s imperative for organizations to align cyber risk management with ESG objectives,” said Rick Goad, vice president of customer success and strategic alliances at Aravo. “As more customers continue to mandate cybersecurity risk as a significant determinant when conducting business, Aravo is excited to partner with Black Kite to provide our customers with a comprehensive security risk rating of their third parties.”

Incorporating Black Kite into Aravo’s Cyber Risk and InfoSec application strengthens cyber risk management programs across the extended enterprise of suppliers and third parties. Key features of the Black Kite integration include:

Technical cyber ratings – an easy-to-understand, trustworthy snapshot of the supply chain risk in the form of a letter grade, calculated using MITRE standards

Risk quantifications – insight into the probable financial impact to an organization if a third party experiences a breach

Compliance correlation – an external view of a third party’s compliance against common industry frameworks, such as NIST 800-53, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, COBIT, GDPR, OTA, and Shared Assessments

Ransomware susceptibility – detects the likelihood of a ransomware attack on a third party

“We’re pleased to partner with Aravo and help simplify third-party risk management using our non-intrusive scans to continuously monitor and quantify third-party risk,” said Chuck Schauber, vice president of product and strategy at Black Kite. “Together, we’re enabling customers to build a more secure digital supply chain.”

The Aravo Third Party Management platform provides a flexible integration framework to connect with risk intelligence vendors, either through pre-configured Aravo Connectors or open APIs. Aravo Connectors include standard-defined data packages and best practices to help streamline onboarding, enrich risk reviews, enhance continuous monitoring, and trigger alerts and workflows to log issues and generate corrective actions. Aravo dashboards provide a unified view of risk scores for each third party across multiple risk domains, including ESG, InfoSec, ABAC, GDPR, financial, ethics, supply chain resilience, and business continuity.

About Black Kite

One in four organizations suffered from a cyberattack in the last year, resulting in production, reputation and financial losses. The real problem is adversaries attack companies via third parties, island hopping their way into target organizations. Black Kite is redefining vendor risk management with the world’s first global third-party cyber risk monitoring platform, built from a hacker’s perspective.

With 500+ customers across the globe and counting, Black Kite is committed to improving the health and safety of the entire planet’s cyber ecosystem with the industry’s most accurate and comprehensive cyber intelligence. While other security ratings service (SRS) providers try to narrow the scope, Black Kite providers the only standards-based cyber risk assessments that analyze your supply chain’s cybersecurity posture from three critical dimensions: technical, financial and compliance.

About Aravo

Aravo delivers the smartest third-party risk and resilience solutions, powered by intelligent automation. As a centralized system of record for all third-party data, Aravo provides organizations with a complete view of their third-party ecosystem throughout the lifecycle of the relationship and across multiple risk domains including ABAC, ESG, GDPR, InfoSec, financial, ethics, supply chain resilience, and business continuity. For more than 20 years, Aravo’s award-winning technology and unrivaled domain expertise has helped the world’s most respected brands accelerate and optimize their third-party management programs, delivering better business outcomes faster and ensuring the agility to adapt as programs evolve. Learn more at aravo.com.