8/14/2020
11:00 AM
Steve Zurier
Steve Zurier
7 Ways to Keep Your Remote Workforce Safe

These tips will help you chart a course for a security strategy that just may become part of the normal way organizations will function over the next several years.
Working from home is not going away anytime soon. Cases in point: Amazon's staff will work from home until after the first of the year, while Google's team will stay home until July 2021.

Whether your company takes its lead from the big tech companies or plans a gradual return, it's clear that security pros have to accept their jobs are now to run a workable security model at a time when the traditional network perimeter has been all but obliterated.

In talking to a series of industry experts, it became clear that new approaches are needed given that security teams have for years run their remote access operations over a limited amount of VPN connections. Now they have to find better ways to segment networks and lock down applications. Security teams also need to set up "virtual water coolers" where their remote staffs can report incidents and discuss technology issues.

Here are seven tips to chart a course for a security strategy that just may become part of the normal way organizations will function over the next several years. Face it: We're not going back to the way it was. 

 

 

Steve Zurier has more than 30 years of journalism and publishing experience, most of the last 24 of which were spent covering networking and security technology. Steve is based in Columbia, Md. View Full Bio

