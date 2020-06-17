Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

6/17/2020
06:35 PM
Kelly Sheridan
Kelly Sheridan
7 Tips for Employers Navigating Remote Recruitment

Hiring experts explain how companies should approach recruitment when employers and candidates are working remotely.
(Image: Pormezz -- stock.adobe.com)

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the professional lives of millions. Some employees are new to working from home; many others have been forced into the job market. Now job candidates and their potential employers alike face the challenges of a remote recruitment process.

It's a tough situation for both. "I think the initial reaction to the pandemic is everyone just stopped," says Joyce Brocaglia, founder and CEO of security and tech executive search firm Alta Associates and the Executive Women's Forum. "We saw hiring freezes, security professionals overwhelmed with the hiring landscape, as well as an increased amount of remote workers."

Many businesses paused recruitment to orient themselves and make sure they were poised to mitigate the risks associated with a larger remote workforce, Brocaglia explains. Most clients were going through a digital transformation before COVID-19 and saw those efforts accelerate.

While many companies have brought recruitment to a halt, some are focused on hiring at the CISO level. "We're still seeing executives move from one company to another and seeing the need to fill those executive-level roles," she says. "COVID has heightened the dangers of not having a good succession plan."

Now is not the time to lack cybersecurity leadership, and some organizations have realized their current security leaders won't effectively lead future efforts.

Josh Drew, vice president with Robert Half Technology and The Creative Group, has seen an overall slowdown in his greater Boston area, but over the past six weeks has noted an uptick in more temporary and permanent placement for both tech and creative roles.

"We expect that process to continue to pick up," he says, especially in the tech sector where mission-critical positions need to be filled. However, the hiring process will look different compared with pre-COVID-19 days, especially in major cities that are expected to be locked down for another few months. Employers will need to learn how to attract the best talent without in-person meetings or the promise of office perks.

Here, hiring experts share their advice to companies navigating the remote recruitment process. Are there any tips you've found effective that aren't listed here? Feel free to share your thoughts in the Comments section.

 

Kelly Sheridan is the Staff Editor at Dark Reading, where she focuses on cybersecurity news and analysis. She is a business technology journalist who previously reported for InformationWeek, where she covered Microsoft, and Insurance & Technology, where she covered financial ... View Full Bio

