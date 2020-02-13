Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

2/13/2020
02:04 PM
Steve Zurier
Steve Zurier
7 Tax Season Security Tips

Security pros need be on high alert from now until Tax Day on April 15. Here are seven ways to help keep your company safe.
Tax time has arrived – and that means companies and individuals are vulnerable to IRS phone scams and business email compromises (BECs).

Security pros need to impress upon the staff that high-profile hacks can and do happen during tax season. The most famous one – the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) hack – happened during the 2014 and 2015 tax seasons. Some 21.5 million people had their social security numbers and employment, health, and financial histories exposed.

In preparation for tax season, the IRS has posted its Identity Theft Central page, which serves as an excellent resource for individuals, professional tax professionals and businesses. The site offers step-by-step instructions on what to do if you receive a suspicious IRS-related email or phone call.

Read on for ways to help keep your company and staff secure during tax season.

 

Steve Zurier has more than 30 years of journalism and publishing experience, most of the last 24 of which were spent covering networking and security technology. Steve is based in Columbia, Md. View Full Bio

