7 Tax Season Security Tips

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2019-10785PUBLISHED: 2020-02-13
dojox is vulnerable to Cross-site Scripting in all versions before version 1.16.1, 1.15.2, 1.14.5, 1.13.6, 1.12.7 and 1.11.9. This is due to dojox.xmpp.util.xmlEncode only encoding the first occurrence of each character, not all of them.
CVE-2020-0560PUBLISHED: 2020-02-13
Improper permissions in the installer for the Intel(R) Renesas Electronics(R) USB 3.0 Driver, all versions, may allow an authenticated user to potentially enable escalation of privilege via local access.
CVE-2020-8981PUBLISHED: 2020-02-13
A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in the Source Integration plugin before 1.6.2 and 2.x before 2.3.1 for MantisBT. The repo_delete.php Delete Repository page allows execution of arbitrary code via a repo name (if CSP settings permit it). This is related to CVE-2018-16362.
CVE-2012-1500PUBLISHED: 2020-02-13
Stored XSS vulnerability in UpdateFieldJson.jspa in JIRA 4.4.3 and GreenHopper before 5.9.8 allows an attacker to inject arbitrary script code.
CVE-2012-1903PUBLISHED: 2020-02-13
XSS in Telligent Community 5.6.583.20496 via a flash file and related to the allowScriptAccess parameter.