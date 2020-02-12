6 Open Source Tools for Your Security Team

Open source tools can be great additions to your cloud security arsenal. Here are a half-dozen to get you started.

1 of 7

Open source tools are a fact of life in application development. A growing number of open source security tools makes the noncommercial license a realistic option for more security teams.

Traditionally, open source tools have been viewed as options for academic institutions and smaller companies. But current-generation open source tools, developed with an emphasis on scale and deployment flexibility, have been developed with larger enterprises in mind.

Dark Reading looked at a range of tools and system across the open source landscape to find a half-dozen that enterprise security teams will want to know about. Several are at the beginning of their product lives; one is at the end, though it is still useful. In most cases, these tools compete against commercial offerings, though in every case the open source option provides qualities (aside from purchase price) that make them worthy of consideration for specific situations.

How is your security team using open source tools? Are they for specific purposes, the majority of the enterprise security tool set, or not sufficiently reliable to be on the enterprise roster at all? Let us know in the Comments section, below.

(Image: WrightStudio VIA Adobe Stock)

Curtis Franklin Jr. is Senior Editor at Dark Reading. In this role he focuses on product and technology coverage for the publication. In addition he works on audio and video programming for Dark Reading and contributes to activities at Interop ITX, Black Hat, INsecurity, and ... View Full Bio

Recommended Reading:

1 of 7