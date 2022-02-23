Astrix Security Emerges From Stealth With $15M Seed Round

[Tel Aviv, Israel – February 23, 2022] –Astrix Security, the first app-integration access management solution, launched from stealth today to modernize how enterprises monitor and control their ever-expanding web of interconnected third-party applications. The company is backed by $15M seed funding from lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and F2 Venture Capital, with participation from Venrock and over 20 leading cybersecurity angel investors.

End users are increasingly weaving third-party integrations and automations into the fabric of their operations to drive enterprise growth and productivity, particularly amid a surge in remote and cloud-based work. But this tangled web of third-party connections to enterprises’ critical systems is largely unmonitored, creating shadow integrations and exposing businesses to a growing attack surface vulnerable to supply chain attacks, data spillage, and compliance violations. The uptick in this type of devastating cybersecurity attack includes those onSolarWinds,Codecov,Waydevand, more recently, theRed Cross.

Astrix provides full integration lifecycle management, starting with an immediate inventory of all third-party connectivity to enterprise applications, enriched with contextual data for unique exposure assessment and precise mitigation. The platform automatically detects changes and malicious anomalies within third-party integrations and low-code/no-code workflow configurations, provides real-time remediations, and helps security teams seamlessly manage shadow integrations with out-of-the-box security policy and enforcement guardrails. The company’s pioneering technology is already helping large enterprise customers across industries, including finance, travel, HR, and automotive.

“There are plenty of solutions out there to secure user access management, but none that help organizations secure app-integration access to their critical platforms,” said Alon Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder of Astrix. “As security experts, we understand how hard it is for organizations to maintain crucial security controls in highly complex and dynamic environments — particularly with increasing bottom-up adoption of third-party integrations by employees looking to get the job done. We built Astrix to equip security leaders with a platform to help them transform from connectivity gatekeepers to growth partners, and we are looking forward to embarking on this journey with them.”

“Westatedat Bessemer State of Cloud 2021 that Covid-19 more than doubled the rate of digital transformation across different vertical industries. This new digital world consists of different application integrations and automations which are defining the modern enterprise environment. Astrix Security is the first solution that enables organizations to secure these critical connections while allowing them to make the most of their ever-expanding third-party integrations,” saidAmit Karp, Partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “We're thrilled to invest in Astrix, who is growing fast and receiving a strong pull from the market, and join them on their journey building the first integration access management solution and defining a new category essential for this modern, hyper-connected world.”

Astrix was co-founded by Alon Jackson, CEO, and Idan Gour, CTO, both award-winning cyber security experts with leadership experience in the private sector and the Israel Defense Force’s 8200elite cyberunit. The Astrix team is comprised of uniquely experienced subject matter experts.

"As the landscape of cyber threats continues to rapidly evolve, Astrix is pioneering a bold new approach to help companies safely and confidently manage their growing cloud-based ecosystem,” said Jonathan Saacks, Managing Partner at F2 Venture Capital. “We’re proud to align with Astrix’s team of uniquely trained experts as they make headway protecting enterprises against one of the fastest growing threats in 2022 and beyond.”

About Astrix

Founded in Tel Aviv in 2021,Astrix Security protects the modern enterprise’s growing third-party app interconnectivity. By leveraging their unique “attacker” point of view, Astrix has designed a novel zero-trust solution to the leading cybersecurity threat against enterprise’s critical systems. The advanced software not only provides the enterprise overall risk visibility but offers lifecycle management to preemptively secure businesses’ most sensitive data from possible third-party breaches and compliance violations. Astrix’s rapidly expanding team is made up of subject matter experts and was founded byveterans of the Israel Defense Forces’ 8200 military intelligence unit CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour. Astrix is backed by leading investorsBessemer Venture Partners, F2 Venture Capital, and Venrock.