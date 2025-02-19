Attackers are actively exploiting an authentication bypass flaw found in the Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS software that lets an unauthenticated attacker bypass authentication of that interface and invoke certain PHP scripts.

Both the Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency (CISA) and security researchers are warning of increasing attacker activity to exploit the flaw, tracked as CVE-2025-0108 and first revealed in a blog post on Feb. 12 as a zero-day flaw by researchers at Searchlight Cyber AssetNote. PAN-OS is the operating system for Palo Alto's firewall devices; the flaw affects certain versions of PAN-OS v11.2, v11.1 , v10.2, and v10.1 and has been patched for all affected versions.

Patch info is available in Palo Alto's security advisory on CVE-2025-0108, which is rated as 8.8 and therefore of high severity on the CVSS. The company warned that while the PHP scripts that can be invoked do not themselves enable remote code execution, exploiting the flaw "can negatively impact integrity and confidentiality of PAN-OS," potentially giving attackers access to vulnerable systems, where other bugs could be used to achieve further aims.

Indeed, researchers observed attackers making exploit attempts by chaining CVE-2025-0108 with two other PAN-OS Web management interface flaws — CVE-2024-9474, a privilege escalation flaw, and CVE-2025-0111, an authenticated file read vulnerability — on unpatched and unsecured PAN-OS instances.

Active Exploitation of Palo Alto Firewalls

Threat actors apparently got the memo on the potential for exploit, as attacks on affected devices are on the rise. As of Feb. 18, 25 malicious IPs are actively exploiting CVE-2025-0108, up from merely two the day after its discovery was made public, according to researchers at GreyNoise. The top three countries for these attacks are the US, Germany, and the Netherlands, according to a blog post on the exploitation.

"Organizations relying on PAN-OS firewalls should assume that unpatched devices are being targeted and take immediate steps to secure them," Noah Stone, head of content at GreyNoise Intelligence, wrote in the post.

The increased activity to exploit the flaw compelled the CISA to add it to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities Catalog this week and urge those affected to apply Palo Alto's patches for affected device versions.

Why CVE-2025-0108 in PAN-OS Exists

The flaw exists because of a common architecture present in PAN-OS, "where authentication is enforced at a proxy layer, but then the request is passed through a second layer with different behavior," security researcher Adam Kues wrote in Searchlight Cyber Assenote's post.

"Fundamentally, these architectures lead to header smuggling and path confusion, which can result in many impactful bugs," he explained.

Specifically, a Web request to the PAN-OS management interface is handled by three separate components: Nginx, Apache, and the PHP application itself. The researchers found that when the authentication by the requester is set at the Nginx level and based on HTTP headers, the request is then reprocessed again in Apache, which may process the path or headers differently to Nginx before finally handing off the request to PHP.

"If there is a difference between what Nginx thinks our request looks like and what Apache thinks our request looks like, we could achieve an authentication bypass," Kues explained.

The risk of exploitation is greatest if a network configuration enables access to the management interface from the Internet (or any untrusted network) either directly or through a dataplane interface that includes a management interface profile, Palo Alto noted in its advisory.

Eliminate Risk by Patching Auth Bypass Now

Palo Alto's network devices are widely used and flaws within them are often quickly set upon by attackers, making it imperative that mitigation for CVE-2025-0108 happens sooner rather than later. The best way to eliminate the risk of exploitation completely is to apply Palo Alto's updates to affected devices, according to the CISA and researchers.

Affected organizations also can reduce this risk if network administrators ensure that only trusted internal IP addresses can access the management interface, according to Palo Alto. Defenders can discover any assets that require remediation action by visiting the Assets section of the Customer Support Portal, the company said.

Palo Alto also recommends that organizations whitelist IPs in the management interface to prevent this or similar vulnerabilities from being exploited over the Internet.