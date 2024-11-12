Cybersecurity In-Depth: Feature articles on security strategy, latest trends, and people to know.
New Essay Competition Explores AI's Role in Cybersecurity
The essays are to focus on the impact that artificial intelligence will have on European policy.
November 12, 2024
The Munich Security Conference is partnering with the European Cyber Conflict Research Initiative's Binding Hook on the AI-Cybersecurity Essay Prize Competition to explore the intersection of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI).
As cyber threats rapidly evolve, AI is at the forefront, shaping the next generation of cyber defenses and bringing new challenges and opportunities, said Max Smeets, co-director of the European Cyber Conflict Research Initiative (ECCRI) and the European Cyber Conflict Research Incubator, in a statement. Researchers are invited to submit essays on how AI will change cybersecurity, its implications for Europe, and actionable recommendations for policymakers. Essays can reference previously published research, but the content should be reworked to provide new insights.
"Launching this competition is, for me, about opening the door to voices from a range of disciplines - encouraging contributions that speak to both the opportunities and risks AI presents for cybersecurity," Smeets said. "I also hope we will see not just analysis but ideas that policymakers can consider seriously; thoughtful pieces that get at the heart of what AI could mean for cybersecurity policy in Europe."
Essays will be reviewed by a board led by co-chairs Kersti Kaljulaid, former president of Estonia, and Shashank Joshi, defense editor at The Economist. Board members include Heather Adkins, vice president of security engineering and head of office of cybersecurity resilience at Google; Klaus Hommels, founder of Lakestar and chair of the board of directors at the NATO Innovation Fund; Mikko Hyppönen, a security and privacy expert; Maria Markstedter, founder of Azeria Labs; Eva Maydell, member of the European Parliament; and ECCRI's Smeets. Prizes will be awarded for the top five essays, starting at €10,000 (US$10,628) for the top prize and €5,000 (US$5314) for the runner-up. The winning author will also be invited to attend the 2025 Munich Security Conference.
Essays should be 800 to 1,200 words. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 2, 2025.
