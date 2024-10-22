Name That Toon: The Big Jump
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.
October 22, 2024
Need a push? A day for a cybersecurity professional can be full of adrenaline-pumping moments. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Nov. 13, 2024, deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading October Toon."
Last Month's Winner
A round of congratulations goes to Chris Potter, whose caption for September's "Tug of War" contest nailed first place:
Thanks to all who participated. Some noteworthy contenders included "…And here we have the top contenders for our CAPTCHA the flag tournament," "AI Race Condition," and "Artificial or Human, I’m not seeing any intelligence."
