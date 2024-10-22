Name That Toon: The Big Jump

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 Amazon gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

October 22, 2024

1 Min Read
A person standing on top of a cliff with a bungee rope and another person ready to push.
Source: John Klossner

Need a push? A day for a cybersecurity professional can be full of adrenaline-pumping moments. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Nov. 13, 2024, deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading October Toon."

  • Via social media: XFacebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

A round of congratulations goes to Chris Potter, whose caption for September's "Tug of War" contest nailed first place:

dr-toon-sept-2024-winner.jpgName That Toon, September 2024. Source: John Klossner

Thanks to all who participated. Some noteworthy contenders included "…And here we have the top contenders for our CAPTCHA the flag tournament," "AI Race Condition," and "Artificial or Human, I’m not seeing any intelligence."

About the Author

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

A laptop on the table with software update progress bar on screen
Vulnerabilities & Threats
5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately5 Zero-Days in Microsoft's October Update to Patch Immediately
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Oct 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Flags of Russia and Ukraine
Cyber Risk
EU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of RussiaEU Plans Sanctions for Cyberattackers Acting on Behalf of Russia
byJennifer Lawinski, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
1 Min Read
A face scan of Indian Prime Minister Modi
Threat Intelligence
AI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in AsiaAI-Powered Cybercrime Cartels on the Rise in Asia
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Oct 10, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events