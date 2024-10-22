Name That Toon: The Big Jump

Need a push? A day for a cybersecurity professional can be full of adrenaline-pumping moments. Come up with a clever cybersecurity-related caption for the cartoon above, and our favorite will win a $25 Amazon gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Nov. 13, 2024, deadline:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading October Toon."

Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

A round of congratulations goes to Chris Potter, whose caption for September's "Tug of War" contest nailed first place:

Thanks to all who participated. Some noteworthy contenders included "…And here we have the top contenders for our CAPTCHA the flag tournament," "AI Race Condition," and "Artificial or Human, I’m not seeing any intelligence."