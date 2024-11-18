Name That Toon: Meeting of Minds

Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

November 18, 2024

1 Min Read
A group of people holding devices sitting around a bed.
Source: John Klossner

We love the work-from-anywhere trend, but we have to ask, what's so important about this meeting? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene and our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Dec. 11 deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading November Toon."

  • Via social media: X, Facebook, and LinkedIn. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Shout out — and a $25 gift card — to Matthew Tompkins, federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for sending us the winning caption for last month's "The Big Jump" cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "I know taking the leap to Linux Desktop is scary, but you can do it!" "Why did I learn about Zero-Trust security?" and "If you change your mind, hit the 'Escape' on the way down."

A big thank you to all who participated.

DRToon_October_Winner.jpg

About the Author

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner, Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

See more from John Klossner, Cartoonist
Editor's Choice

