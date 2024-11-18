Name That Toon: Meeting of Minds
Feeling creative? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 gift card.
November 18, 2024
We love the work-from-anywhere trend, but we have to ask, what's so important about this meeting? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene and our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Dec. 11 deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading November Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Shout out — and a $25 gift card — to Matthew Tompkins, federal senior intelligence coordinator at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, for sending us the winning caption for last month's "The Big Jump" cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "I know taking the leap to Linux Desktop is scary, but you can do it!" "Why did I learn about Zero-Trust security?" and "If you change your mind, hit the 'Escape' on the way down."
A big thank you to all who participated.
