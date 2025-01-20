Name That Toon: IncentivesName That Toon: Incentives
Feeling creative? Have something to say about cybersecurity? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 gift card.
January 20, 2025
What motivates you? What will change how you do security? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene and our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.
Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Feb. 12 deadline:
Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading January Toon."
Last Month's Winner
Shout out — and a $25 gift card — to Paul Mauriks, ICT security specialist, technology solutions, at the Department of Justice and Community Safety in Victoria, Australia for sending us the winning caption for last month's "Sneaking Around" cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "I guarantee you there are no backdoors to our network," "Finally found a way to get rid of all that old IT gea.," and "‘Yeah, asset disposal by ‘Back Door Inc.’ I’ll do the supplier assessment thing on Monday…’" Congrats to Paul, and a big thank you to all who participated.
About the Author
You May Also Like
The State of Firewall Security: Challenges, Risks, and Solutions for Modern NetworksJan 10, 2025
Industrial Networks in the Age of DigitalizationJan 6, 2025
Zero-Trust Adoption Driven by Data Protection, Cloud Access Control, and Regulatory Compliance RequirementsJan 6, 2025
Threat Hunting's Evolution: From On-Premises to the CloudJan 6, 2025
How Enterprises Secure Their ApplicationsJan 6, 2025
4 Best Practices for Hybrid Security Policy Management
Social Engineering: New Tricks, New Threats, New Defenses
From security alert to action: Accelerating incident response with automated investigations
Top 10 CI/CD Security Risks: The Technical Guide
Frost Radar: Cloud Security Posture Management, 2024