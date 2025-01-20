What motivates you? What will change how you do security? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene and our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Feb. 12 deadline:

Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading January Toon."

Via social media: Bluesky, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Shout out — and a $25 gift card — to Paul Mauriks, ICT security specialist, technology solutions, at the Department of Justice and Community Safety in Victoria, Australia for sending us the winning caption for last month's "Sneaking Around" cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "I guarantee you there are no backdoors to our network," "Finally found a way to get rid of all that old IT gea.," and "‘Yeah, asset disposal by ‘Back Door Inc.’ I’ll do the supplier assessment thing on Monday…’" Congrats to Paul, and a big thank you to all who participated.