Name That Toon: IncentivesName That Toon: Incentives

Feeling creative? Have something to say about cybersecurity? Submit your caption and our panel of experts will reward the winner with a $25 gift card.

John Klossner, Cartoonist

January 20, 2025

1 Min Read
Group of people standing around a person sitting at a computer, showing money and other objects.
Source: John Klossner

What motivates you? What will change how you do security? Send us a cybersecurity-related caption to describe the above scene and our favorite entry will win its wordsmith a $25 gift card.

Here are four convenient ways to submit your ideas before the Feb. 12 deadline:

  • Email [email protected] with the subject line "Dark Reading January Toon."

  • Via social media: Bluesky, LinkedIn, Facebook, and X. (If you win, we'll respond to you on the same platform, requesting your email address.)

Last Month's Winner

Shout out — and a $25 gift card — to Paul Mauriks, ICT security specialist, technology solutions, at the Department of Justice and Community Safety in Victoria, Australia for sending us the winning caption for last month's "Sneaking Around" cartoon. Some noteworthy contenders included "I guarantee you there are no backdoors to our network," "Finally found a way to get rid of all that old IT gea.," and "‘Yeah, asset disposal by ‘Back Door Inc.’ I’ll do the supplier assessment thing on Monday…’" Congrats to Paul, and a big thank you to all who participated.

dr-toon-dec-24-final.jpg

About the Author

John Klossner

John Klossner

Cartoonist

John Klossner has been drawing technology cartoons for more than 15 years. His work regularly appears in Computerworld and Federal Computer Week. His illustrations and cartoons have also been published in The New Yorker, Barron's, and The Wall Street Journal.

