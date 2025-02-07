Microsoft: Thousands of Public ASP.NET Keys Allow Web Server RCEMicrosoft: Thousands of Public ASP.NET Keys Allow Web Server RCE
Developers are pulling in publicly available ASP.NET keys into their environments, without realizing that cyberattackers can use them for clandestine code injection.
February 7, 2025
NEWS BRIEF
Website developers are unwittingly putting their companies at risk by incorporating publicly disclosed ASP.NET machine keys from code documentation and repositories into their applications, Microsoft is warning.
The tech giant has issued an alert on the insecure practice, after observing threat actors in December using a static, known ASP.NET machine key to deploy the Godzilla post-exploitation cyberattack framework, known for stomping all over corporate environments.
The attack vector involves manipulating ViewState, which represents the state of a webpage when it was last processed on the server. If threat actors can get ahold of ASP.NET keys, they can craft a malicious ViewState, send it to a targeted website via a POST request to be loaded, and can thus compromise the environment via code injection.
"Once it's processed by ASP.NET Runtime on the targeted server, the ViewState is decrypted and validated successfully because the right keys are used," a Microsoft post on the concern explained. "The malicious code is then loaded into the worker process memory and executed, providing the threat actor remote code execution capabilities on the target IIS Web server."
Microsoft has uncovered at least 3,000 publicly disclosed keys that could be used for these types of attacks, which lowers the bar for exploitation significantly.
"Whereas many previously known ViewState code injection attacks used compromised or stolen keys that are often sold on Dark Web forums, these publicly disclosed keys could pose a higher risk because they are available in multiple code repositories and could have been pushed into development code without modification," according to the post.
To prevent attack, Microsoft recommends that organizations do not copy keys from publicly available sources and to regularly rotate keys in any event.
Read more about:News Briefs
About the Author
You May Also Like
Uncovering Threats to Your Mainframe & How to Keep Host Access SecureFeb 13, 2025
Securing the Remote WorkforceFeb 20, 2025
Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on CISO StrategiesFeb 25, 2025
How CISOs Navigate the Regulatory and Compliance MazeFeb 26, 2025
Where Does Outsourcing Make Sense for Your Organization?Feb 27, 2025
The State of Firewall Security: Challenges, Risks, and Solutions for Modern NetworksJan 10, 2025
Industrial Networks in the Age of DigitalizationJan 6, 2025
Zero-Trust Adoption Driven by Data Protection, Cloud Access Control, and Regulatory Compliance RequirementsJan 6, 2025
Threat Hunting's Evolution: From On-Premises to the CloudJan 6, 2025
How Enterprises Secure Their ApplicationsJan 6, 2025
Uncovering Threats to Your Mainframe & How to Keep Host Access SecureFeb 13, 2025
Securing the Remote WorkforceFeb 20, 2025
Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on CISO StrategiesFeb 25, 2025
How CISOs Navigate the Regulatory and Compliance MazeFeb 26, 2025
Where Does Outsourcing Make Sense for Your Organization?Feb 27, 2025