Malwarebytes Announces Consumer Identity Theft Protection Solution

SANTA CLARA, Calif.,Oct. 25, 2023/PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, today launched an essential new consumer solution, Identity Theft Protection. The new service helps individuals secure their digital identities and defend against identity and online threats. Malwarebytes Identity Theft Protection includes real-time identity monitoring and alerts, robust credit protection and reporting and live agent-supported identity recovery and resolution services – backed by up to a $2 million identity theft insurance policy. The new service, paired with Malwarebytes' award-winning antivirus and VPN software, helps prevent criminals from stealing or using personal information to drain financial accounts, hack or impersonate social media accounts, damage a user's reputation or other online and identity-based attacks.

Today's digital life is complex and sometimes deceptive. According to new research from Malwarebytes, identity theft ranks as people's third biggest concern when it comes to online security, just behind fear of financial accounts and personal data being breached – both of which play into identity theft. Of those surveyed 64% agree that identity theft protection is important, but only 13% have it. Consumers are also increasingly fearful of new technology. Malwarebytes gives consumers protection they can trust, alerting them when we see their information has been stolen and providing live agent support to restore their identity and replace lost items.

"Even as we spend more and more of our lives online, we all know that the internet today can't be trusted," said Mark Beare, GM of Consumer Business Unit, Malwarebytes. "Consumers need a tool that not only blocks threats like malware and phishing, but that also monitors and protects their digital identity, be that social media profiles, bank accounts or email. With Malwarebytes Identity Theft Protection, we provide a robust and exhaustive suite of services so individuals and families can rest easy knowing that we are actively working to keep them safe and protect their digital identity."

Malwarebytes Identity Theft Protection is available globally through a variety of tiered offerings that provide protection via computers and mobile devices across multiple operating systems including Windows, macOS, Android and iOS.

Key features include:

Identity Monitoring & Alerts : Continuously scours a multitude of websites and data sources, including the Dark Web, to alert if personal information is being illegally traded or sold. Recommends actions to take to protect yourself.

Continuously scours a multitude of websites and data sources, including the Dark Web, to alert if personal information is being illegally traded or sold. Recommends actions to take to protect yourself. Credit Monitoring and Protection : Ongoing tracking of credit for critical changes, such as new accounts or inquiries and applications for new lines of credit. A credit freeze also can be activated*.

Ongoing tracking of credit for critical changes, such as new accounts or inquiries and applications for new lines of credit. A credit freeze also can be activated*. Breach IQ : Provides a safety score and alerts if personal information is part of a known breach*.

Provides a safety score and alerts if personal information is part of a known breach*. Identity Recovery & Resolution : Assistance in the event of an identity theft incident, including guided steps to report the crime, dispute fraudulent charges, restore identity and recuperate financial losses incurred. Includes up to a $2 million insurance policy.

*U.S. only

About Malwarebytes



Malwarebytes believes that when people and organizations are free from threats, they are free to thrive. Founded in 2008, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski had one mission: to rid the world of malware. Today, Malwarebytes' award-winning endpoint protection, privacy and threat prevention solutions along with a world-class team of threat researchers protect millions of individuals and thousands of businesses across the globe daily. Malwarebytes solutions are consistently recognized by independent tests including AVLAB and AV-TEST. The company is headquartered in California with offices in Europe and Asia. For more information and career opportunities, visit https://www.malwarebytes.com.