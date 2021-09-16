TransUnion to Buy Neustar for $3.1B

Credit rating giant TransUnion will acquire identity resolution firm Neustar in a deal worth $3.1 billion.

TransUnion, in its largest acquisition to date, will purchase Neustar from a private investment group led by Golden Gate Capital and with minority participation by GIC. The acquisition excludes Neustar's security business, which will become a Golden Gate and GIC portfolio company.

Neustar has more than 8,000 clients and is expected to generate about $575 million of revenue and $115 million of adjusted core earnings in 2021, according to TransUnion.

"The acquisition advances TransUnion's strategy to diversify from its core credit solutions with complementary digital marketing and fraud mitigation capabilities," the company says in a release on the deal.

