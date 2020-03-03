Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

3/9/2020
11:40 AM
Dark Reading Staff
WatchGuard Buys Panda Security for Endpoint Security Tech

In the long term, Panda Security's technologies will be integrated into the WatchGuard platform.

WatchGuard Technologies, a global provider of network security, Wi-Fi security, and multifactor authentication, today confirmed plans to acquire endpoint security provider Panda Security for an undisclosed amount. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

Panda Security, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, has spent the past 30 years developing endpoint detection and response (EDR) technologies. It recently launched a new threat hunting service available to direct enterprise customers and MSSPs selling its services.

Following the acquisition, WatchGuard plans to add Panda Security's technology to its portfolio and offer a broader security platform that spans the network and user perimeter. In the short term, Panda Security's EDR, threat hunting, endpoint antivirus, email security, and other tools will be made available to WatchGuard's customer base through a vendor and their IT solution provider. In the long term, the solutions will be integrated into WatchGuard's platform.

Today's businesses prioritize investment in network security, endpoint protection, multifactor authentication, secure networking, and threat detection and response, said WatchGuard CEO Prakash Panjwani in a statement. This acquisition will "enable our current and future customers and partners to consolidate their fundamental security services under a single brand."

Read more details here.  

