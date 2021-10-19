Winners Announced for 2021 Infosec Inspire Security Awareness Awards

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Infosec Institute today announced winners of the 2021 Infosec Inspire Security Awareness Awards. Held annually during the Infosec Inspire User Conference, the award program recognizes Infosec clients' most impactful, innovative and empowering security awareness and training initiatives in two categories— Impact and Engagement.

The Impact Award celebrates the successes of Infosec's most innovative and inspiring clients and partners. The Engagement Award is a salute to the most engaging and influential security awareness and training programs.

Winners of the 2021 Infosec Inspire Security Awareness Awards are:



"Both winners and finalists from this year's awards serve as leaders and inspiration for every member of our community," said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec. "Reading our clients' success stories and seeing the impact of their training programs on their overall security posture — and more importantly, culture — was seriously impressive. We're proud to highlight the accomplishments of these individuals and their organizations."

Impact Award Winner: Inflection Point Systems

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Inflection Point Systems is a leading software consulting and product development firm that specializes in web solutions, mobile applications and software integration.

When Inflection Point Systems' 200-plus employees moved offsite to work remotely during the pandemic, the security team was challenged to strengthen cybersecurity education in light of the new work-from-home environment. With full support from the organization's leaders, the team launched new initiatives using Infosec IQ awareness and training, including phishing simulations and monthly educational campaigns based on the Need To Know: Power Up program.

Since the launch of these new efforts, Inflection Point Systems has shifted from annual compliance training to an engaging culture of security with qualitative and quantitative benefits including reducing phishing rates from 39% to 3%, increasing employee phishing email reporting from 3% to 31% and attaining a training completion rate of 96%.

Engagement Award Winner: Institute of International Education (IIE)

Headquartered in New York, the Institute of International Education (IIE) is a global not-for-profit that creates and implements international education programs, conducts research and provides life-changing opportunities for students and scholars worldwide.

As the largest, global non-profit organization for international education, IIE knows the importance of protecting the personal information of its more than 29,000 students and scholars across the world. IIE's security awareness program is uniquely cultivated to engage employees, celebrate successes and transform IIE's security culture.



Since launching its revamped security awareness and phishing program two years ago, IIE increased its phishing pass rate from 75% to 94%, with employees' suspicious email reporting following the same trend. More importantly, they also assessed and strengthened their cybersecurity culture. Using Infosec IQ's Cybersecurity Culture Survey, designed to gauge employees' attitudes and perceptions towards cybersecurity, they reported high marks in all five cultural domains — confidence, responsibility, engagement, trust and outcomes.

Recognizing Excellence in Cybersecurity

Winners of the Security Awareness Awards were recognized today at the Inspire Awards ceremony as part of this year's Infosec Inspire conference. The only virtual event of its kind, Inspire is hyper-focused on building a culture of security — equipping cybersecurity leaders with knowledge and insights to develop employee cyber skills, strengthen security awareness and make a lasting impact.

Learn more about Infosec's Security Awareness Awards here.

