Dark Reading is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them.Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Database Security
Authentication
Mobile
Privacy
Compliance
Identity & Access Management
Security Monitoring
Advanced Threats
Insider Threats
Vulnerability Management

Operations

3/19/2020
10:55 AM
Robert Lemos
0 comments
Comment Now
50%
50%

VPN Usage Surges as More Nations Shut Down Offices

As social distancing becomes the norm, interest in virtual private networks has rocketed, with some providers already seeing a doubling in users and traffic since the beginning of the year.

The use of virtual private networks (VPNs), a staple technology for remote work, has more than doubled in some countries impacted by the Cononavirus pandemic, as offices close, governments mandate social distancing, and workers move to remote work. 

One provider of VPN services, NordVPN, says it has seen 165% growth in the number of average daily users, up from an expansion of 40% just last week. Google has marked a six- to tenfold increase in searches for VPN-related queries since the beginning of the year. And other VPN providers, such as Atlas VPN, have seen a massive rise in the amount of data flowing through their networks, with Italian users more than doubling their use of that provider's network.

So far, the surge has not taxed the networks, says Rachel Welch, chief operating officer of Atlas VPN.

"We did see an increase in users, but that number is not significant enough to affect the traffic to such an extent," she says. "In short, people are starting to use VPNs a bit more, but users who were already using VPNs are the ones leaning toward a VPN more often day by day."

For many workers, especially gig workers and freelancers, VPN services are the most secure way to work online. The increased use of VPNs appears in step with the rise in cases of the Coronavirus in many countries. Atlas VPN says it has seen increases in traffic of anywhere from 9% to 112% in the past week in the seven countries hardest hit outside of China: Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, and the United States.

Businesses in those countries are ordering up new service as well, says Daniel Markuson, digital privacy specialist at NordVPN Teams.

"We see the increase due to more and more companies encouraging their employees to work from home, [and] many countries are also starting a quarantine," says Markuson. "Companies must provide their employees with appropriate tools, and one of those tools is a VPN."

In the past, only about a third of knowledge workers in the United States have worked remotely to some degree, according to a survey conducted by enterprise software firm Citrix. The Coronavirus pandemic has — and will continue to — change that, says Akhilesh Dhawan, director of product marketing for Citrix's Delivery Networks group.

"With increased calls and even government mandates to work from home, companies must quickly scale their VPN solutions to accommodate significantly greater demand for access from remote locations, and many are struggling to do so," he says. "There is a complex supply chain of ordering, procuring, and configuring an appliance involved, especially if it is hardware, and in many cases reduced IT staff available in the office to manage it."

While the increase could lead to bandwidth congestion in residential networks not used to midday traffic spikes, so far the increases have been manageable. 

The most significant issue for companies is whether employees' devices have been secured before they connect to internal networks, as well as the security of the services themselves. A flaw in the Pulse Secure VPN appliance led to several companies hit by ransomware attacks last year. And NordVPN suffered a privacy breach when a provider of datacenter services added additional accounts to its infrastructure.

While patching and securing their infrastructure is important, companies also need to focus on educating their employees on the secure use of VPNs, according to Aaron Zander, head of information technology at vulnerability-program provider HackerOne.

"Without a doubt, in 9 months from now, we'll be looking at news stories about two impacts resulting from COVID-19 --- all the babies being born, and all the breaches that have happened because of negligent infrastructure," he said in a statement. "A VPN breach is about as bad as you can get, the ability for someone to travel internally from VPN infrastructure into sensitive data is extremely easy."

Companies should make sure users know that VPNs are not enough to guarantee security, NordVPN said. 

"People should keep in mind that cybercriminals are well aware of the fact that many people are working from home. Attackers hope that these employees are leaving security gaps," the company predicted. "Sadly, cybercrime doesn't stop because of the quarantine. Therefore we encourage you to pay serious attention to proper cyber hygiene."

Related Content

Check out The Edge, Dark Reading's new section for features, threat data, and in-depth perspectives. Today's top story: "Security Lessons We've Learned (So Far) from COVID-19."

Veteran technology journalist of more than 20 years. Former research engineer. Written for more than two dozen publications, including CNET News.com, Dark Reading, MIT's Technology Review, Popular Science, and Wired News. Five awards for journalism, including Best Deadline ... View Full Bio

Comment  | 
Print  | 
More Insights
Webcasts
More Webcasts
White Papers
More White Papers
Reports
More Reports
Comments
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View
Many Ransomware Attacks Can be Stopped Before They Begin
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer,  3/17/2020
This Tax Season, Save the Scorn and Protect Customers from Phishing Scams
Dr. Salvatore Stolfo, Founder & CTO, Allure Security,  3/17/2020
Fewer Vulnerabilities in Web Frameworks, but Exploits Remain Steady
Robert Lemos, Contributing Writer,  3/16/2020
Register for Dark Reading Newsletters
White Papers
Video
Cartoon
Current Issue
6 Emerging Cyber Threats That Enterprises Face in 2020
This Tech Digest gives an in-depth look at six emerging cyber threats that enterprises could face in 2020. Download your copy today!
Flash Poll
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
State of Cybersecurity Incident Response
Data breaches and regulations have forced organizations to pay closer attention to the security incident response function. However, security leaders may be overestimating their ability to detect and respond to security incidents. Read this report to find out more.
Twitter Feed
Dark Reading - Bug Report
Bug Report
Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2019-14872
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-19
The _dtoa_r function of the newlib libc library, prior to version 3.3.0, performs multiple memory allocations without checking their return value. This could result in NULL pointer dereference.
CVE-2019-20485
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-19
qemu/qemu_driver.c in libvirt before 6.0.0 mishandles the holding of a monitor job during a query to a guest agent, which allows attackers to cause a denial of service (API blockage).
CVE-2019-19677
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-18
arxes-tolina 3.0.0 allows User Enumeration.
CVE-2019-19676
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-18
A CSV injection in arxes-tolina 3.0.0 allows malicious users to gain remote control of other computers. By entering formula code in the following columns: Kundennummer, Firma, Street, PLZ, Ort, Zahlziel, and Bemerkung, an attacker can create a user with a name that contains malicious code. Other use...
CVE-2020-10365
PUBLISHED: 2020-03-18
LogicalDoc before 8.3.3 allows SQL Injection. LogicalDoc populates the list of available documents by querying the database. This list could be filtered by modifying some of the parameters. Some of them are not properly sanitized which could allow an authenticated attacker to perform arbitrary queri...