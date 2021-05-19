Uptycs Offers Resilience Formula to Boost Business Continuity

Enterprise Vulnerabilities
From DHS/US-CERT's National Vulnerability Database
CVE-2021-29208PUBLISHED: 2021-05-25
A remote dom xss, crlf injection vulnerability was discovered in HPE Integrated Lights-Out 4 (iLO 4); HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen9; HPE Integrated Lights-Out 5 (iLO 5) for HPE Gen10 Servers; HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10; HPE SimpliVity 2600; HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10 G; HPE SimpliVity 325; HPE SimpliVity 380 ...
CVE-2021-29209PUBLISHED: 2021-05-25
A remote dom xss, crlf injection vulnerability was discovered in HPE Integrated Lights-Out 4 (iLO 4); HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen9; HPE Integrated Lights-Out 5 (iLO 5) for HPE Gen10 Servers; HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10; HPE SimpliVity 2600; HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10 G; HPE SimpliVity 325; HPE SimpliVity 380 ...
CVE-2021-29210PUBLISHED: 2021-05-25
A remote dom xss, crlf injection vulnerability was discovered in HPE Integrated Lights-Out 4 (iLO 4); HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen9; HPE Integrated Lights-Out 5 (iLO 5) for HPE Gen10 Servers; HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10; HPE SimpliVity 2600; HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10 G; HPE SimpliVity 325; HPE SimpliVity 380 ...
CVE-2021-29211PUBLISHED: 2021-05-25
A remote xss vulnerability was discovered in HPE Integrated Lights-Out 4 (iLO 4); HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen9; HPE Integrated Lights-Out 5 (iLO 5) for HPE Gen10 Servers; HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10; HPE SimpliVity 2600; HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10 G; HPE SimpliVity 325; HPE SimpliVity 380 Gen10 H version(s): ...
CVE-2021-27821PUBLISHED: 2021-05-25
The Web Interface for OpenWRT LuCI version 19.07 and lower has been discovered to have a cross-site scripting vulnerability which can lead to attackers carrying out arbitrary code execution.