Uptycs Offers Resilience Formula to Boost Business Continuity

SPONSORED CONTENT: Breaches and data loss are inevitable, but customers can bounce back more readily with some planning and foresight, says Ganesh Pai, CEO and founder of Uptycs. He suggests a trajectory for customers looking to improve their own resilience, starting with proactiveness, followed by reactivity, then predictive capabilities and better protection.

