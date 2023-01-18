informa
Sophos Cuts Jobs to Focus on Cybersecurity Services

Layoffs intended to cut costs, help company shift its focus on cybersecurity services, Sophos says.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
January 18, 2023
Sophos logo
Source: imageBROKER via Alamy Stock Photo

A slowing economy and a strategic push into the cybersecurity services market were reportedly behind a decision to cut some 450 jobs at Sophos.

Although reports haven't confirmed the exact number of layoffs at Sophos, a company spokesperson, Jitendra Bulani, told TechCrunch the restructuring could potentially impact as much as 10% of the global Sophos workforce.

"Sophos is taking these steps for two main reasons: first, to ensure that we achieve the optimal balance of growth and profitability to support Sophos’ long-term success, which is particularly important in the midst of a challenging and uncertain macro environment, and second, to allocate our investments across the company to support our strategic imperative to be a market leader in delivering cybersecurity as a service," Jitendra said.

Sophos was acquired by Thoma Bravo for $3.9 billion in March 2020.

Careers & People
