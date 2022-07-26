Siemens Energy Takes Next Step to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Siemens Energy joins the AWS Partner Network as a Technology Partner to provide customers with industrial cybersecurity, analytics, and storage solutions

Siemens Energy’s AI-driven Managed Detection & Response (MDR) solution is a first-of-a-kind security offering available in AWS Marketplace built for energy and utilities, by an integrated energy technology company focused across the entire energy value chain

MDR’s monitoring and detection insights provide scalable protection against disruptive cyberattacks in the energy sector using innovative artificial intelligence

Siemens Energy Inc, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, announces it is joining the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), a global community of partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

This expanded relationship includes listing Siemens Energy’s Managed Detection and Response (MDR) industrial cyber security solution in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog that makes it easy for customers to find, compare, and immediately start using the software and services that run on AWS. This MDR security offering in AWS Marketplace is built for energy and utilities, by an integrated energy technology company focused across the entire energy value chain. As energy companies strive to protect physical infrastructure from escalating cyber threats, Siemens Energy’s MDR on AWS reduces the cost and technical barriers to achieving strong, fast, comprehensive cyber defense.

Expanding access to state-of-the-art cybersecurity is essential to ensuring reliable electricity and fuel supplies. Cyber risks to infrastructure are escalating amid the ongoing transition toward renewable and low-carbon energy sources and the accompanying expansion of digital devices in the energy sector. Siemens Energy’s MDR will help customers leverage analytics to secure their infrastructure while reducing costs, improving efficacy, and reducing emissions.

Siemens Energy’s industrial monitoring and detection solution defends critical infrastructure against cyberattacks, helping protect communities around the world from supply chain disruptions. AWS’s capabilities allow MDR’s technology to quickly collect and analyze large volumes of data to monitor for cyber threats, giving energy sector chief information security officers (CISOs) the power to detect and uncover attacks before they execute.

Secure cloud capabilities that can integrate digital applications and leverage sensitive data – such as real-time monitoring and detection – add an important and cost-effective tool to the defensive arsenal for CISOs and industrial security analysts.

“The energy transition relies on seamlessly connecting physical assets with digital technologies to foster innovation, reduce emissions, and improve efficiency, but this future depends on strong cybersecurity across the whole supply chain,” said Leo Simonovich, Vice President and Global Head of Industrial Cyber, Siemens Energy. “Siemens Energy’s AI-driven industrial cyber monitoring and detection platform is purpose-built to help CISOs identify, prevent, and mitigate cyber threats to the energy sector’s digital business model. Energy companies at every scale can now access and integrate advanced cyber threat detection across their operating environment, leveraging AWS’s secure cloud platform to build and defend the foundation of a digital energy ecosystem.”