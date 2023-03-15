informa
SecurityScorecard Appoints Former US Congressman John Katko As Senior Advisor

Capitol Hill cybersecurity leader joins the company’s Cybersecurity Advisory Board to drive further adoption of security ratings in the public and private sectors.
March 15, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC – March 15, 2022 – SecurityScorecard, the global security ratings, response and resilience company, announced today that former United States Congressman John Katko has joined the company as a Senior Advisor of its Cybersecurity Advisory Board. Katko is recognized for his cybersecurity leadership and bipartisan efforts as he served New York’s 24th Congressional District.

"John is a cybersecurity luminary who is widely respected across both sides of the aisle. Among his many accomplishments, John helped create the foundation for the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)," said Sachin Bansal, Chief Business Officer, SecurityScorecard. "We are incredibly honored to have John join us as a Senior Advisor as we continuously work with all levels of the U.S. government to recognize SecurityScorecard as a trusted, must-have standard for measuring security."

During his congressional career, Katko was a strong voice on the House Homeland Security Committee, later being selected as the top-ranking member of the committee in 2020. Katko is also recognized for his vital guidance in the development of the CISA and his continued support of the agency’s efforts through legislation like the Securing Systemically Important Critical Infrastructure Act that prioritizes security for U.S. critical infrastructure.

"Cybersecurity is a critical component of national security, and SecurityScorecard is making a huge impact in the way it helps organizations become cyber resilient in the face of global threats," said Katko. "Given the cybersecurity landscape today, organizations need to instantly know the cyber-risk of any company in the world, including their own business, competitors, vendors, and downstream suppliers. I’m looking forward to partnering with the SecurityScorecard team as they help users measure and monitor cyber risks."

"John's commitment to national security and keeping our country safe makes him a natural fit for SecurityScorecard," said Brian Harell, former Assistant Secretary for Infrastructure Protection at the Department of Homeland Security. "He has a deep understanding of the cybersecurity challenges we face as a nation today and knows what it will take to protect our most critical assets. That perspective and expertise will serve as an invaluable resource to SecurityScorecard's users."

Katko is also a Senior Advisor at HillEast Group, a government affairs and strategic communications lobbying firm serving private sector clients. While serving New York’s 24th Congressional District, John achieved significant legislative success, with 98 bills passed the House and 45 signed into law. John is well-respected for his work across the aisle and was consistently ranked among the most bipartisan members of Congress by the nonpartisan Lugar Center. Prior to serving in Congress, John spent nearly twenty years as a federal organized crime prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice.

To learn more about SecurityScorecard and its award-winning solutions, please visit: https://securityscorecard.com/

About SecurityScorecard

Funded by world-class investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Silver Lake Waterman, Sequoia Capital, GV, Riverwood Capital, and others, SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings with more than 12 million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 30,000 organizations for enterprise risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting, due diligence, cyber insurance underwriting, and regulatory oversight. SecurityScorecard is the first cybersecurity ratings company to offer digital forensics and incident response services, providing a 360-degree approach to security prevention and response for its worldwide customer and partner base. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. SecurityScorecard is listed as a free cyber tool and service as listed by the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Every organization has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

