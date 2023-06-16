Security LeadHER Wraps Groundbreaking Inaugural Conference for Women in Security

ALEXANDRIA, Va. & SILVER SPRING, Md. – ASIS International and the Security Industry Association (SIA) closed out the inaugural Security LeadHER conference this week, celebrating a successful and groundbreaking first event held June 12-13 in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was dedicated to advancing, connecting and empowering women in the security profession.

Approximately 300 current and future "LeadHERs" and attendees of all backgrounds and genders gathered for Security LeadHER 2023. This year's Security LeadHER program kicked off on June 12 with a variety of fun and engaging activities, including a behind-the-scenes security tour of Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium, a tour of the National Museum of African American Music and a women's self-defense class, and wrapped up with a lively networking reception at Johnny Cash’s Bar & BBQ.

On June 13, the Security LeadHER conference programming began with a motivating keynote from author, renowned speaker and sought-after consultant Eliza VanCort on how to "Claim Your Success – Stand Tall, Raise Your Voice and Be Heard." In this dynamic presentation, VanCort shared her personal journey from childhood kidnappings to a near-fatal head injury to becoming a No. 1 bestselling author, addressed some of today's most important women’s leadership issues and offer participants valuable communication and presentation guidance and concrete skills to achieve their goals professionally and in every aspect of their lives.

Additional programming focused on two tracks – Leadership and Security & Innovation – featuring presentations from industry-leading subject matter experts. Track sessions gave actionable guidance on topics such as confidently saying no and setting boundaries, addressing virtual threats and harassment, mitigating our unconscious biases against women in security, anonymizing your digital footprint, protecting data in the cloud, leading by influence and the science of sex and its impact on the industry.

The conference closed with a moving keynote from diversity, equity and inclusion practitioner, spoken word artist, emcee and poetry specialist Charity Blackwell. Attendees enjoyed the immersive spoken word performance and keynote address exploring the meaning of owning your legacy through your work.

"The inaugural Security LeadHER event is a wrap, and what a success it was! My mind is full of new ideas, my LinkedIn account is full of new connections and my heart is full of gratitude for all the hard work done by the SIA and ASIS communities to make this event something to remember," said Elaine Palome, director of human resources, Americas, at Axis Communications and event co-chair for Security LeadHER. "It was so inspiring to see more than 300 women and their allies gathered together to share stories, ideas and knowledge. We are already thinking about next year’s event and hope you will join us."

"Our inaugural Security LeadHER event was a smashing success. The energy in the room was palpable," said Antoinette King, founder of Credo Cyber Consulting LLC and event co-chair for Security LeadHER. "Our opening keynote was delivered by Eliza VanCort. Eliza's insights on communication were incredibly helpful, and I walked away with many new communication tools. The education sessions were super insightful. Our closing keynote, Charity Blackwell, was simply masterful. I left the conference with so much excitement for the future of our industry!"

Security LeadHER 2023 was made possible in part thanks to the generous support of Featured Sponsor Apple; Premier Sponsors dormakaba, Intel and Wesco; Executive Sponsors Axis Communications and Securitas; and Partner Sponsors Allegion, Altronix, Boon Edam, Brivo, GSA Schedules, Inc., IDEMIA, Prosegur and SAGE Integration.

About ASIS International

Founded in 1955, ASIS International is the world’s largest membership organization for security management professionals. With 34,000 members hundreds of chapters across the globe, ASIS is recognized as the premier source for learning, networking, standards, and research. Through its board certifications, award-winning Security Management magazine, and Global Security Exchange (GSX) – the most influential event in the profession – ASIS ensures its members and the security community have access to the intelligence and resources necessary to protect their people, property, and information assets.

About the Security Industry Association

SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,400 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities, and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.