Cyber Threats, Cyber Vulnerabilities: Assessing Your Attack Surface | Dark Reading Virtual Event
NSA, CISA Issue Guidelines for Selecting and Securing VPNs

Joint document includes configuration recommendations for hardening VPNs, and recommendations on how to select the most secure ones.
Dark Reading Staff
Dark Reading
September 28, 2021

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) today jointly released detailed recommendations for how to select a remote access virtual private network (VPN) product and provider as well as how to ensure it's configured properly security-wise. 

VPNs increasingly have become a popular target of nation-state actors and cybercriminals who exploit vulnerabilities in the VPN software to gain a foothold in a targeted network. 

NSA and CISA recommend only purchasing VPNs from "reputable vendors" that use strong authentication in their products and have historically patched any known vulnerabilities. They advise employing multi-factor authentication, regular and timely patching and updating, and disabling any features that are not specifically VPN-related. 

Read the full guidelines, Selecting and Hardening Remote Access VPN Solutions, here.

