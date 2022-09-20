New Kaspersky EDR Optimum Further Simplifies Protection Against Evasive Threats

Woburn, MA, September 20, 2022 — With the latest version of Kaspersky EDR Optimum, users can access an advanced automated detection mechanism and tailored incident response recommendations. The updated solution also ensures protection from damaged to crucial OS files, and provides information on file reputation from Kaspersky’s Threat Intelligence portal.

To help IT security workers deal with increased attack surfaces and complexities, Kaspersky presents the new edition of Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum. The updated version gives users the opportunity to gain highly sought-after skills in incident investigation and response, and helps them tackle their responsibilities under conditions of limited time and attention.

Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum provides information to get up to speed quickly. In addition to the previously available YouTube video instructions, the product now offers a Guided Response section in the alert card where IT security specialists can see the recommended steps for investigation and response.

In addition, Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum contains integrated "quality of life" improvements such as Threat Intelligence file reputation in the alert card. When a response is performed, a special check will help avoid making a mistake and blocking a crucial OS file, which can lead to ruining the whole infrastructure.

File reputation from Kaspersky Threat Intelligence Portal is available directly in the console allowing users to understand what files are harmless, malicious or suspicious, and also gives users insight into known or new threats in a faster and easier way. It also shows information such as which regions or countries the file was observed most frequently, and provides a link to the threat intelligence portal with additional information about the file.

“When our team was working on the Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum enhancements, one of the goals was to make all the solutions’ capabilities accessible for all types of our users, even for those who are making their first steps in investigation and response,” said Pavel Petrov, senior product manager at Kaspersky. “We believe the new features will allow our customers not only to ensure the protection of their company against multiple types of threats, but also increase the EDR expertise of the internal IT security team.”

During the last year, Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response was repeatedly recognized for its outstanding protective capacity. The product has shown superb results according to various independent evaluations including SE-labs, IDC, Radicati and others.

More information about Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum is available via this link.