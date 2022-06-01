informa
/
Announcements
Event
HOW DATA BREACHES HAPPEN & WHAT TO DO WHEN THEY HAPPEN TO YOU | June 23 Virtual Event | <Get Your Pass>
PreviousNext
Operations
2 min read
article

Netenrich Debuts Resolution Intelligence Secure Digital Operations Platform at RSA 2022

New operational analytics and AI/ML platform drives contextual intelligence and prioritized actions to anticipate risky behaviors, disrupt threats and insure business resilience.
June 01, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netenrich, a leading security and operations analytics SaaS company, today announced that the company will showcase its new Resolution Intelligence platform® at the 2022 RSA Conference on June 6-9 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Netenrich will feature product demos and present platform details in the Google Cloud Security Booth #1943, South Expo Hall.

Netenrich at RSA 2022
Netenrich invites security professionals and conference attendees to learn how they can optimize their security operations with analytics leveraging Google Chronicle. Managed service providers (MSSPs, MSPs, GSIs) benefit by plugging into the data analytics platform to quickly build innovative services and transform their business at service-provider scale.

Netenrich will share the latest advances in security operations, as well as the strategies and solutions security professionals need to secure their data against the most critical issues and behaviors. Visit booth #1943 during the times listed below:

  • Tuesday, June 7 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT
  • Wednesday, June 8 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM PDT
  • Thursday, June 9 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM PDT

Theater Presentation in booth

  • Thursday, June 9 at 11:45 AM PDT

Netenrich + Chronicle Happy Hour

RSA attendees are invited to the Netenrich + Chronicle Happy Hour at the Monarch club on Wednesday, June 8, from 6 – 9 pm PDT. Come enjoy music, drinks, and live entertainment.

Follow Netenrich on Twitter , LinkedIn, and YouTube

SOURCE Netenrich

More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports
Editors' Choice
New Microsoft Zero-Day Attack Underway
Jai Vijayan, Contributing Writer, Dark Reading
New Chaos Malware Variant Ditches Wiper for Encryption
Tara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Physical Security Teams' Impact Is Far-Reaching
Thomas Kopecky, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder, Ontic
Top 6 Security Threats Targeting Remote Workers
Sakshi Udavant, Freelance Writer
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More White Papers
Events
More Events
More Insights
White Papers
More White Papers
Webinars
More Webinars
Reports
More Reports